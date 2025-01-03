Kick Start New Year Fitness Goals with the Exchange’s BE FIT Gear, Resources

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can jump straight into their new year health and fitness goals with BE FIT 360 gear, resources, services and more.



Shoppers can find a tax-free activewear, athletic shoes, fitness trackers, hydration gear, sports nutrition products and exercise equipment at their PX, BX or on ShopMyExchange.com. National brands like Nike, Adidas, Asics, Brooks, Under Armour, Hydro Flask and more mean shoppers can find everything they need to BE FIT.



More than 75 Exchange stores worldwide feature BE FIT 360 concept shops modeled after major sporting goods stores, making it easy for shoppers to find the right products to meet their fitness resolutions.



“The Exchange’s commitment to a BE FIT lifestyle ensures that everyone has what they need to meet their health and fitness goals,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “As shoppers jump into the new year, there is no better time to commit to their wellness journey.”



Online at the Exchange’s BE FIT 360 Hub, shoppers can find all the tools for a healthy lifestyle in one place, including workout videos, fitness tips, healthy eating guides, wellness information and more. The hub is updated regularly at ShopMyExchange.com/BeFit.



PXs and BXs worldwide also have wellness services, including dental clinics, eye care centers and optical shops, medical equipment, cryotherapy and diet and nutrition centers. Shoppers can use the Find a Store feature on ShopMyExchange.com to find what services are available at their Exchange.



Veterans with service-connected disabilities can shop in Exchange stores, and all honorably discharged Veterans are eligible to shop online at ShopMyExchange.com. Visit https://aafes.media/paveterans for more information. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees can also shop in stores and online. Find more information on civilian benefits at https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



