Esports Gaming Trailer Tours New Orleans Area High Schools

Photo By Jonathan Holloway | About Us: U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, Baton Rouge is responsible for all Army...... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Holloway | About Us: U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, Baton Rouge is responsible for all Army recruiting in Louisiana, Mississippi, and western Tennessee. Our 330-member field recruiting force is organized into eight recruiting companies with 45 recruiting stations, and we cover approximately 103,874 square miles of territory while searching for America’s best volunteers who will enable the Army to win a complex world. see less | View Image Page

NEW ORLEANS—The U.S. Army Esports Gaming Trailer visits local high schools to engage student-gamers about leveraging their gaming skills to build professional careers in service, January 8 – 13.



The Esports Gaming Experience contains gaming towers and chairs equipped with the latest games for multi-platform competitive gaming, designed to help students and working adults understand the vast careers the Army has to offer.



The trailer is set to visit the following high schools throughout the local area this week:



New Orleans Military & Maritime Academy, January 8, Wednesday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Edna Karr High School, January 9, Thursday, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Destrehan High School, January 10, Friday, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

JCFA-East, January 13, Monday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.



“Its [AS10] presence is massive, and the Esports experience it offers always gets student-gamers interested in how they can use gaming as way to find a career,” Capt. Matthew Gimenez, New Orleans Recruiting Company Commander, said.



The tour seeks to garner serious interest about gaming careers and service among the Crescent City’s talented student population.



“The Army has more career fields to offer than the traditional ‘boots-on-the-ground’ jobs and this trailer ignites interest beyond what students thought of the Army.” Gimenez said.



For information to conduct an interview aboard the interactive trailer, reach out to 1st Lt. Marta Grivins marta.r.grivins.mil@army.mil or (616)-250-7137.

-30-