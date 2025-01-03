NAVFAC Southeast Awards $23.3M Demolition Contract for NAS Pensacola

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $23.3 million firm-fixed-price, design-bid-build construction contract on December 18 to RQ Construction LLC of Carlsbad, California, for the demolition of various facilities at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida.



Demolition projects are essential for modernizing infrastructure, improving safety, and creating space for new development.



“This contract award will enable NAS Pensacola to remove existing antiquated infrastructure, allowing critical sustainment funding to be spent on active infrastructure while reducing safety risks associated with the derelict structures,” said Cmdr. Brianna Jackson, Public Works Department Pensacola officer in charge. “We are very excited to have received funding to clean up the selected infrastructure that was severely damaged during Hurricane Ivan in 2004.”



The project includes the demolition of multiple existing buildings at NAS Pensacola and NAS Saufley Field, as well as the surrounding site areas. Work will involve utility disconnections, incidental related tasks, and the removal and disposal of hazardous materials.



Demolition efforts will include disconnecting utilities within the designated limits of disturbance and removing site elements adjacent to building structures. Each facility marked for demolition will be fully removed, including footers and below-grade foundations. The site will then be restored and graded to match adjacent conditions, preparing it for future development. Associated demolition tasks will address civil, architectural, hazardous materials, and electrical components.



The contract was competitively procured through the SAM.gov website, with three offers received.



Work will be performed in Escambia County, Florida, and is expected to be completed by May 2028.



NAVFAC Southeast oversees the planning and design of facility projects, offering essential services in contracting, construction, leasing, environmental management, maintenance, and contingency support, all of which are crucial for meeting the needs of the Navy and the Department of Defense within the Southeast Area of Responsibility. Operating from its Jacksonville office, NAVFAC Southeast is responsible for managing operations across Navy installations spanning from Charleston, South Carolina to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extending southward to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. NAVFAC professionals are also engaged in the acquisition and disposition of real estate, facility management, and maintenance on all Navy bases in the Southeast (SE) region, while concurrently supervising public-private venture (PPV) housing for military families.

