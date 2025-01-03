W.Va. Guard Prepares Response to Winter Storm Blair

Photo By Edwin Wriston | West Virginia National Guard personnel assigned to the Joint Operations Center monitor...... read more read more Photo By Edwin Wriston | West Virginia National Guard personnel assigned to the Joint Operations Center monitor weather reports as Winter Storm Blair prepares to impact the state, January 5, 2025. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a statewide State of Emergency due to an anticipated dangerous mix of heavy icing, significant snowfall, extreme winds, and frigid temperatures across the Mountain State. (Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston) see less | View Image Page

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 West Virginia counties and directed the West Virginia National Guard to mobilize personnel to assist local communities and citizens in response to the anticipated impacts of Winter Storm Blair.



The Guard is activating approximately 75 personnel for Civil Assistance Teams to provide operational and logistical coordination to state and local officials. The WVNG Joint Operations Center has been placed on full alert and will provide 24-hour monitoring and support for the duration of the winter storm. Additional Guard personnel will begin staging at five armory locations in Eleanor, Gassaway, Summersville, Glen Jean and Bluefield to ensure rapid response capabilities if needed.



The WVNG is coordinating its response efforts for Winter Storm Blair closely with the Governor’s Office, West Virginia Emergency Management Division, West Virginia Department of Transportation, and additional partner agencies.



According to the National Weather Service Charleston, the current winter weather system affecting the state is expected to bring a dangerous mix of heavy icing, significant snowfall, extreme winds, and frigid temperatures across the Mountain State from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday morning. The system may result in difficult to impossible travel condition and the potential for widespread, extended power outages.



The WVNG advises citizens to remain vigilant to changing conditions, monitor local weather forecasts, and follow local Emergency Management officials for the latest weather and safety updates for their communities. Citizens can check local road conditions via WV511 (https://wv511.org). Please allow time for West Virginia Department of Transportation personnel to clear and treat roads before traveling.