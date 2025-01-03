W.Va. Guard Prepares Response to Winter Storm Blair

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

West Virginia National Guard personnel assigned to the Joint Operations Center monitor weather reports as Winter Storm Blair prepares to impact the state, January 5, 2025. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a statewide State of Emergency due to an anticipated dangerous mix of heavy icing, significant snowfall, extreme winds, and frigid temperatures across the Mountain State. (Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)