Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    W.Va. Guard Prepares Response to Winter Storm Blair

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    W.Va. Guard Prepares Response to Winter Storm Blair

    CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2025

    Photo by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    West Virginia National Guard personnel assigned to the Joint Operations Center monitor weather reports as Winter Storm Blair prepares to impact the state, January 5, 2025. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a statewide State of Emergency due to an anticipated dangerous mix of heavy icing, significant snowfall, extreme winds, and frigid temperatures across the Mountain State. (Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2025 14:13
    Photo ID: 8822595
    VIRIN: 250105-Z-FC129-1002
    Resolution: 4252x3812
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W.Va. Guard Prepares Response to Winter Storm Blair, by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    W.Va. Guard Prepares Response to Winter Storm Blair

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    West Virginia National Guard
    DOMOPS
    WVNG
    Winter Storm Blair

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download