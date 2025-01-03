Newly appointed SALOs reflect on critical role

Photo By Sarah Zaler | Security Assistance Liaison Officers assigned to the U.S. Army Security Assistance...... read more read more Photo By Sarah Zaler | Security Assistance Liaison Officers assigned to the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command gather for a group photo Oct. 24, 2024, in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. SALOs typically serve an 18 month to three-year tour to manage the life cycle of their foreign military sales cases, and this group were the most recent arrivals. Front row, from left: Royal Jordanian Air Force Col. Munther Alkhateeb; Tunisian Army Col. Hassen Bouslahi. Back row, from left: Colombian Air Force Col. Andrés Céspedes Ávila; Royal Jordanian Army Maj. Rami Omar; Colombian Army Col. Rafael Alejandro Jimenez. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Zaler) see less | View Image Page

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. - The U.S. Army Security Assistance Command welcomed five Security Assistance Liaison Officers over the last several months, including the first SALO from Tunisia, bringing the program’s total to 19 foreign officers representing 16 countries.



The SALO program provides foreign partners with direct access that enables them to actively manage the life cycle of their foreign military sales cases. Located adjacent to USASAC’s New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, headquarters, SALOS also benefit from the face-to-face interaction with USASAC personnel.



“One of the advantages of having SALOs in New Cumberland is their proximity to case managers who handle FMS implementation issues such as supply, orders, transportation and budget or financial matters,” said Col. Hassen Bouslahi, a logistics officer in the Tunisian Army. “This enables easier coordination and interface since SALOs have access to databases and systems that provide real-time reports, allowing for tracking, monitoring and prioritizing cases as needed.”



Bouslahi earned the inaugural Tunisian Army SALO position due to his experience in acquisitions. His goal during his two-year assignment is to strengthen security cooperation between the U.S. and Tunisia by advancing its FMS program and building relationships.



“As the first SALO, I face the significant challenge of succeeding in this important mission, ensuring its continuity and establishing effective mechanisms for coordination and joint cooperation at the highest levels,” said Bouslahi. “I am focused on gaining more experience and knowledge through hands-on involvement with Tunisian FMS cases, coordination with the Tunisian Army Command and working with program managers here in the U.S.”



Building relationships, both with the U.S. and fellow SALOs, is a priority for many of the officers as they realize the importance it plays in FMS and security cooperation.



Royal Jordanian Air Force Col. Munther Alkhateeb said he is most looking forward to “establishing trustworthy relationships with American representatives and learning about top foreign military sales strategies that we can implement in Jordan,” during his one-year assignment. “In addition, I want to learn from our partner countries' experiences and cultivate partnerships with them. I think these exchanges will provide significant insight on issues pertaining to international security.”



In a role where their country depends on them to hit the ground running upon arrival, yet comes with a steep learning curve, building those relationships with other SALOs and U.S. personnel is vital to their success.



“I’ve learned that flexibility and cultural sensitivity are essential in this role as a Security Liaison Officer. I was surprised by how much collaboration with U.S. counterparts can enhance mutual understanding and lead to more effective outcomes in our security assistance efforts,” said Maj. Rami Omar of the Jordan Armed Forces Royal Maintenance Corps.



Colombian Army Aviation Col. Rafael Alejandro Jimenez said a key lesson he learned in this role is how critically important adaptability and open-mindedness are to international military cooperation.



“Navigating the diverse cultures and traditions within our multinational team has underscored the value of understanding and respecting different perspectives.”



Jimenez’s assignment is also just one year, but he believes that is ample time to achieve his objectives, even with obstacles to overcome.



“Navigating the new operational environment and comprehending the complexities of the U.S. military logistics system have presented challenges,” said Jimenez. “However, these challenges are also valuable opportunities for growth and learning, enhancing our collaborative efforts and strengthening our bilateral relations.”



Jimenez’s Colombian Air Force counterpart, Col. Andrés Céspedes Ávila, is also on a one-year tour. He agrees there are challenges, not only related to the job, but also in accepting an overseas assignment.



“Stepping into a new country brings forth a series of logistical hurdles that, while they might seem straightforward at first glance, demand considerable time and effort to resolve,” said Céspedes. “Each task requires careful attention, from navigating transportation options to understanding local customs. Moreover, executing the designated mission necessitates following established procedures, even when faced with delays. It's a balancing act of being diligent and patient in an unfamiliar setting.”



Fortunately, the SALOs don’t have to navigate all this on their own. Their common experiences bond them together and they become like family to each other. USASAC personnel from across the organization also provide support throughout their tenure.



“I have been pleasantly surprised by the exceptional level of professionalism and support of all SALOs and the teams,” said Jimenez. “This experience has reinforced the fundamental principles of freedom and mutual respect that are essential for fostering effective and harmonious collaboration.”



They also receive across-the-board support from the SALO program manager, Terra Good. Assisting with everything from greeting them at the airport to facilitating access to FMS systems, Bouslahi said she “approaches her role with professionalism and great interpersonal skills.”



“The countries within the SALO program represent 43 percent of USASAC’s FMS portfolio, but they are more than our customer, they are our partner,” said Good. “It is our goal to support their investment of a liaison officer position by training and equipping them with the tools to manage their FMS portfolio effectively and efficiently, with the greatest amount of transparency.”



There is a saying in the SALO community: Once a SALO, always a SALO. It’s a role held in high regard not only for the relationships formed but for the professional development gained and the accomplishments made on behalf of their countries.



“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve in this role and I am committed to making a positive contribution to our security assistance programs,” said Omar. “I believe that through collaboration and innovation, we can achieve meaningful results.”