Fire Prevention Week Training at March ARB Prepares Airmen for Emergencies MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. — On Saturday, October 5, the 701st Combat Operations Squadron (COS), in partnership with the Moreno Valley Fire Department, hosted a live fire extinguisher training session behind the 701 COS building. This hands-on training, which took place from 1300-1430, was part of March Field Fire Emergency Services' Fire Prevention Week, running from October 6-12, 2024.



The live fire training was conducted in response to a recent fire incident experienced by 701 COS members during an exercise at Osan Air Base, Korea. In addition to reinforcing fire safety measures, the training supported the new Chief of Staff of the Air Force (CSAF) Task Order for integrating risk and readiness across the Air Force.



Participants attended an academic session led by Moreno Valley Fire Department, followed by practical, live-fire drills where participants practiced extinguishing small fires in a controlled environment. This exercise emphasized the importance of readiness and proper fire response in both combat and domestic settings.



“We partnered with Moreno Valley Fire Department to ensure our Airmen are well prepared for fire emergencies,” said Capt. Jessica Austin, Senior Air Defense Officer at the 701 COS. “The training helps reinforce the skills needed to protect themselves and others in both military and civilian environments.”



In conjunction with this training, March Field Fire Emergency Services is promoting the theme for Fire Prevention Week: “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!” The campaign, in partnership with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA), aims to educate the public on the importance of functional smoke alarms, which reduce the risk of fire-related deaths by more than half.



Airmen at March ARB can also participate in additional Fire Prevention Week activities, including a meet-and-greet event at the base commissary from October 7-11 and information handouts at the front gate throughout the week.



For more information on fire prevention activities at March ARB, contact March Field Fire Emergency Services at (951) 655-3073.

