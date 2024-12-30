March Air Reserve Base Welcomes Two New Prevention Specialists to Strengthen Community Support

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. – The Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce (IPPW) at March Air Reserve Base has welcomed two new professionals dedicated to enhancing the well-being of military members and civilian personnel alike. With a shared passion for mental health, prevention, and community support, Kristen Kedar Wang and Ernie Zatino are ready to serve and protect the health of the March community.



The roles of Prevention Coordination Specialist and Prevention Specialist are crucial in creating a safe, supportive environment for everyone at March Air Reserve Base. With the military community facing unique stressors such as frequent relocations, deployments, and the pressures of service, mental health and well-being must be a priority. These specialists bring the expertise and commitment needed to ensure that base personnel have access to the resources and support necessary to handle these challenges.



Both Kedar Wang and Zatino will lead efforts to reduce instances of suicide, sexual assault, domestic violence, and other crises affecting military members and their families. Their work is a cornerstone of the base’s commitment to fostering a culture of resilience, where individuals are not only supported but empowered to seek help when needed.



Kedar Wang emphasizes that mental health and suicide prevention must remain at the forefront of the conversation, especially in today’s fast-paced military environment. "I hope to bring awareness to all mental health aspects and contribute to a healthier population," she said. "Our mission is to support those who serve, ensuring they have the tools to manage life's difficulties. Suicide prevention is a key focus, especially during Suicide Prevention Month, but this awareness must continue year-round."



Zatino adds another layer of expertise with his background in behavioral sciences and correctional rehabilitation. He is well-versed in addressing complex social issues such as harassment, abuse, and violence, and he will serve as a key facilitator of training programs at March Air Reserve Base.



“We’ll be covering topics like sexual assault, harassment, child abuse, domestic violence, and spousal violence—issues that deeply impact our community,” Zatino explained. “These are not just isolated incidents; they are critical issues that can affect readiness, morale, and the overall safety of our personnel. Our role is to provide education, resources, and direct support so that our military members and their families can thrive in a healthy, supportive environment.”



The prevention training offered by Zatino will not be limited to classroom settings. He also plans to provide one-on-one and specialized support when needed. His approach is grounded in a philosophy of accessibility and open communication, with a focus on being there for those who need guidance or a listening ear.



The IPPW office, led by Kedar Wang and Zatino, serves as a hub of resources for anyone seeking help, whether it's related to mental health, suicide prevention, or other sensitive matters. Their office is located in Building 115 on base, and they encourage all personnel to reach out if they need assistance or guidance.



For immediate help, Kedar Wang also reminds the community of the 988 National Suicide Hotline, a valuable resource for anyone feeling overwhelmed, lonely, or in crisis. This hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, offering confidential support at any time.



“We want people to know that we are here for them,” Zatino stressed. “If you’re struggling, whether it’s with a personal issue, mental health, or anything else, we want to help. You don’t have to face it alone.”



The arrival of Kedar Wang and Zatino marks a new chapter of growth and care at March Air Reserve Base, ensuring that the community is equipped with the knowledge, resources, and support to handle any challenges that arise. Their work will undoubtedly contribute to creating a stronger, more resilient force, focused on safeguarding both mental and physical well-being.



For anyone in need of assistance or to inquire about training and resources, the IPPW office can be reached by visiting Building 115 or by contacting the team directly. Don’t hesitate to stop by or call—support is always available.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2024 Date Posted: 12.31.2024 Story ID: 488563 Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US