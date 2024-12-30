Have Mic, Will Travel: Bringing Commander's Call to the Groups

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. — In a refreshing departure from tradition, Col. Bryan Bailey, Commander of the 452nd Air Mobility Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Timi Bilal, Command Chief of the wing, have been taking the show on the road. Instead of gathering the entire wing for a central Commander’s Call, they have been visiting each group at March Air Reserve Base, ensuring that they meet Airmen where they are.



“Communication is a two-way street,” said Chief Bilal. “It’s not just about talking at you, but having a conversation. That’s why we set up more intimate settings, so we could have that interaction and really hear what the Airmen need to say.”



This approach highlights a shift in leadership style that emphasizes accessibility and direct communication. Each visit is tailored to the specific needs and challenges of the group being addressed, making the Commander’s Call more relevant and impactful for every Airman.



“We’ve been going around the base, just popping in, talking with Airmen about what they want to know,” said Col. Bailey. “We want to continue that at a higher level, as opposed to just gathering everyone in a room and talking at them. That’s not effective communication.”



During these Commander’s Calls, Col. Bailey and Chief Bilal emphasized key values that resonate with every Airman, regardless of their role or rank. Among these are the importance of being good at your job, as the Air Force is built on specialized skill sets. Mastering your craft and becoming the expert others rely on is fundamental to the mission’s success. They also stressed the need to be lethal, reminding Airmen that every member is a warrior who must be prepared to defend and fight with precision.



The leaders also encouraged a commitment to lifelong learning, urging Airmen to seek growth through challenges, education, and diverse experiences. They underscored the value of kindness to subordinates, pointing out that fostering respect and a team environment is crucial for any leader. Equally important is accountability, where balancing trust with oversight ensures that the team operates at its best.



Contentment was another vital theme, with Col. Bailey and Chief Bilal highlighting that ambition should be balanced with satisfaction in one’s current role. Excellence in the present leads to future opportunities. They also discussed the importance of being present, both at work and at home, emphasizing that the best efforts are needed in both realms to maintain balance and well-being. Finally, they reinforced the idea of being yourself, urging Airmen to stay true to their core personalities while embracing their role within the broader Air Force team.



Over the course of these mobile Commander’s Calls, Col. Bailey and Chief Bilal addressed more than 3,000 personnel across eight sessions. This approach not only enhanced communication but also reinforced the wing’s commitment to taking care of its people.



As the wing continues its operations, this mobile Commander’s Call serves as a reminder that leadership is about more than just delivering information—it’s about fostering a culture of mutual respect, understanding, and connection across every level of the organization.

