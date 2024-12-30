Santa Keeps the Magic Alive at Team March

The holiday season is here, and Team March is once again bringing the magic of holiday season to life. For the fourth consecutive year, March Air Reserve Base will host its much-loved free Santa photos event, continuing a cherished tradition that brings joy to families across the base.



This event has become a highlight for many, as families gather to meet Santa Claus and capture the spirit of the season. Even more special is that our very own Santa volunteer, Pat Day, is a dedicated father of U.S. Air Force Master Sgt, Wendy Day, a member of the Team March family.



Pat Day, shared his thoughts on the importance of events like this.



"Keeping the magic alive, whether you are five or fifty, is so important,” said Day “It’s about bringing joy and a sense of wonder to everyone who celebrates."



The joy of the season resonates deeply with Master Sgt. Wendy Day, a key organizer of the event and member of the 452nd Air Mobility Wing also reflected on her experiences.



"I have been so grateful that I have been able to be a part of Team March and keep the magic alive here for the families. It’s great to see the same families come back every year. We are very lucky to have Santa come visit us."



The free Santa photo event is more than just a photo opportunity -it’s a chance to build memories, celebrate the season, and strengthen the bonds within the Team March community. Families, young and old, delight in Santa’s warm welcome and the festive atmosphere that surrounds the event.



Having our own Team March volunteer don the red suit adds an extra layer of magic to the event. Seeing a familiar face behind the beard reminds everyone of the spirit of giving and the joy of coming together as a community.



Whether you’re meeting Santa for the first time or returning for the fourth year in a row, this event promises to bring a smile to your face and warmth to your heart.



Mark your calendars and bring your family! Join us this holiday season as we celebrate the spirit of giving and the magic of Santa at March Air Reserve Base.



Families can also track Santa’s journey around the globe with NORAD’s interactive Santa Tracker, an annual tradition steeped in Air Force history.



The tradition began in 1955, when a Sears Roebuck & Co. advertisement invited children to call Santa but accidentally printed the phone number for the Continental Air Defense Command. U.S. Air Force Col. Harry Shoup, who answered the calls, decided to make the most of the mix-up, providing updates to children about Santa's whereabouts.



When NORAD replaced CONAD in 1958, the tradition continued and grew into the globally celebrated program it is today. Families can join in the fun and track Santa in real time at NORAD Tracks Santa at https://www.noradsanta.org.

