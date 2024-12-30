Defense Logistics Agency flu program protects DOD beneficiaries worldwide, meets Defense Health Agency needs

The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support’s medical supply chain flu team and DLA Distribution Center Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, successfully completed the 2023-2024 flu vaccine program Feb. 1 with a total shipment of over 3.2 million doses to military service customers.



Through multifaceted and synchronized efforts in the Department of Defense, the program ensures Defense Health Agency facilities around the world have vaccine supplies to keep the warfighter, and eligible dependents, protected from the virus.



The annual flu season is characterized by the prevalence of outbreaks, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Northern Hemisphere’s flu season is October through May, while Southern Hemisphere outbreaks are usually between April and September. DHA mandates all permanently and temporarily assigned military personnel receive the flu vaccine.



This flu season provided unusual challenges for the medical flu team to overcome, specifically adding additional doses to meet DOD’s Southern Hemisphere needs.



“We had quite a few last-minute requirements that created some challenges, especially for Southern Hemisphere flu [vaccines], with significantly more doses ordered,” said Medical Contract Officer Yu Chen. “However, we were able to meet all the requirements by working closely with the contractors, the [military] services and our planning and cold chain teams.”



DLA Troop Support and DLA Distribution teams remained in continuous communication to execute the program, including weekly stakeholder discussions to synchronize vendor delivery, prioritization requirements and shipping.



“There are always unusual challenges with each flu season, but the key to overcoming each specific challenge has constantly been collaboration among all team members,” said Pharmaceutical Distributor Integrated Supply Team Chief, Theresa Rucci.

