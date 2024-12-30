Tinker AFB Library: books and video games and 3D printing and movies, Oh My!

Did you know that your Department of Defense ID Card doubles as a library card?



The Tinker Library has a wealth of knowledge, imagination and fun to offer. Whether you’re looking to read, watch or listen, the Tinker Library has everything you need.



Sign up for your library membership at the Tinker Library and get access to not only the books in the library but books and audiobooks online.



The Library offers an extensive array of materials and resources including the latest bestsellers, periodicals, newspapers, journals, video games, CDs, and DVDs. Tinker’s Library has over 14,000 books and free access to online books, magazines, and newspapers via Air Force and DoD electronic subscriptions.



Some of the online offerings include Mango, which offers access to 60 foreign language courses and 17 English courses taught completely in the user’s native language.



Access to Ancestry.com, OverDrive.com, Libby, Tutor.com and UniversalClass.com are also available.



The Library also has the resources you need for research papers and professional military education such as computer access, unlimited Wi-Fi, printing, and many digital resources. The Library offers an amazing collection for military personnel and their families, including a collection dedicated to children and young adults.



“Just think of the Base Library your own public library right here on Tinker, but we specialize in serving the Tinker Community,", said Peter Nardin, director of the Tinker AFB Library. “From picture story books for the little one to CLEP study guides, we have a little bit of everything for everybody.”



On Oct. 26 at 2 p.m., the Tinker Library is having a Harry Potter event. Attendees can visit Diagon Alley and acquire some amazing items like wands, potions, dragon eggs and more. There will also be crafts and refreshments. All of the items are only good while supplies last. It is highly recommended to not wait until the last minute to visit.



“Our annual Harry Potter event is our largest single event we put on each year, it is also my favorite,” said Tonya Mitchell, a Tinker librarian. "A lot of hard work goes into making this event a reality but it’s all worth it when we see all the kids’ smiling faces, but I have to tell you that the adults are just as excited as the kids are! We actually work on some items all year long to have them ready by October. The entire library staff is amazing and this event would not be possible without all the time and effort they have put in.”



Beyond the traditional offerings, the Tinker Library offers iPad checkouts. and Take a book, Leave a book; for those who would like to give away a book in exchange for a new one.

Other programs of interest include free Grab and Go crafts on Tuesdays, story time Thursdays at 11 a.m. Library users can also create 3D prints in various colors at no charge with the library’s 3D printer.



To learn more about the Tinker Library its services and upcoming events, visit: https://tinkerliving.com/library/

