Tulsa District Hub crew brings expertise and savings to key infrastructure projects

Photo By Stacey Reese | Josh Carpenter, a member of the hub crew, uses a track dump truck to compact material...... read more read more Photo By Stacey Reese | Josh Carpenter, a member of the hub crew, uses a track dump truck to compact material on the Canton Lake dam. The crew lays down three to four inches of material, compacts it, and repeats the process until they achieve nine inches of compacted material at 85% compaction. Each time the material reaches 2,000 tons of sand, an independent company tests the compaction ratios. see less | View Image Page

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has found a unique and cost-effective solution for managing critical maintenance and construction projects across the district by forming the in-house hub crew.



The hub crew, established in April 2023, consists of five members: one supervisor, two operators, and two laborers. This team is centrally located and handles a variety of large-scale projects within the district, serving as an internal one-stop shop with multiple capabilities.



“The group brings specialized knowledge in various areas of construction and maintenance,” said Kelley Anderson, crew supervisor.



The team has a range of expertise, from journeyman electricians like Anderson – who has 12 years of private sector construction experience – to certified welders and equipment operators. This diversity allows members of the team to tackle a variety of project needs across the district.



This diversity allows them to handle various tasks, from erosion control projects at Canton Lake to concrete work, fencing, and shoreline protection.



“The ability of the crew to complete projects efficiently and cost-effectively not only maximizes the value of taxpayer dollars, but also reflects the commitment of USACE to being good stewards of public funds,” said Travis Miller, chief of civil maintenance section.



They are currently working on a project at Canton Lake, involving erosion control on the downstream side of the dam. This involves pulling all of the material off of the dam, regrading, packing the dirt back down, putting nine inches of compacted sand, nine inches of screening, six inches of eight-inch surge stone- a mixture of different size stones commonly used in landscaping- and then finally 36 inches of large riprap rock.



The first section of work at Canton was performed by an outside contractor. The hub crew came in to take over the project at an estimated cost savings of $192,000, providing an opportunity to do more work for less money.



In addition to the Canton project, the hub crew has worked on a variety of other important tasks across the district, including repairs to the parking lot at Chouteau Lock and Dam, placing riprap on the embankment of the downstream area at Birch Lake that was washed away during the flooding in 2019 and placing new concrete bathrooms at Keystone and Kaw Lakes to name a few.



Anderson, a recent addition to the crew, values the opportunity to learn about the district's diverse missions. "Working for this crew allows us to see all parts of the district and learn about each of the different missions," he said.



As the hub crew continues to grow to a second five-person team, there is enough work lined up to keep them busy for the next four to five years. The flexibility of the team—along with their diverse skill sets—has made them an invaluable asset for USACE, proving that when diverse expertise comes together, it results in more efficient and cost-effective solutions for the district.



"People on the crew come from different areas and can share their perspectives and knowledge based on their backgrounds,” said Charlie Hess, equipment operator. “It’s good to have a fresh set of eyes or eyes that see things from a different perspective. They learn how to communicate with each other, gain a better level of understanding, and build trust based on working together in such a small group."