Balancing duty and passion: how the Air Force builds resilience and readiness

When people hear I’m in the Air Force, assumptions come fast and easy. Many imagine a life of strict routines, isolation, and sacrifice—a career spent stuck on base, endlessly working, and always far from home or family. Few realize how dynamic and fulfilling life in the military can be, especially when you take advantage of the opportunities it offers.



The truth is, my life as a staff sergeant in the Air Force is much more varied and rewarding than people think. I travel recreationally, co-run an exotic reptile business with my partner, and work on major motion pictures in my free time. I’ve taken on property renovations and am working on my fourth college degree. This balance between military duty and personal passions surprises most people, but it reflects the quality of life and opportunities available in the Air Force.



One of the most impactful opportunities I’ve experienced recently was attending the Resilience Training Assistant (RTA) course. The course, part of the Air Force’s Integrated Resilience Office initiatives, aims to enhance interpersonal skills, crisis response, and resilience-building across various settings. The training was facilitated by experienced RTAs and Master Resilience Trainers (MRTs), who introduced us to modules designed to help Airmen navigate life’s challenges. At the end of the course, we participated in “teach-backs” where each of us presented a module of the training, connecting with the material and demonstrating our ability to facilitate it effectively.



What struck me most during the training was the shared commitment in the room. My classmates came from diverse backgrounds, but we all shared the same goal: to support our fellow Airmen. One participant shared how resilience training helped them navigate a perceived injustice when defending their Airman to another supervisor. Another emphasized the importance of these skills not just in the military, but in their role as a parent.



This shared sense of purpose reminded me why I first became involved in resilience-focused roles. As a former Volunteer Victim Advocate (VVA), I’ve seen how critical support systems can be in moments of crisis, requiring empathy, professionalism and the ability to stay calm under pressure. The Air Force provided me access to Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST+) and SafeTALK courses, which equipped me with the tools to recognize and address signs of suicide risk. These experiences profoundly shaped how I approach supporting others, both in and out of uniform, reinforcing the importance of formal training in creating meaningful, real-world impact.



The RTA course builds on this foundation, preparing participants to assist MRTs in delivering resilience education across the Air Force. Shortly after completing the course, I joined an initiative organized by the Integrated Resilience Office to distribute 988 Crisis Lifeline cards and place posters of hope at the Joint Base Andrews main gate. This initiative reflects the collaborative efforts within the 316th Wing to support Airmen and foster community care. I was proud to work alongside MRTs, RTAs, and newly qualified RTAs in contributing to such a meaningful effort.



Resilience training is about more than addressing immediate crises—it’s about creating a culture of care where we support one another through everyday challenges. Programs like the RTA course are just one example of how the Air Force invests in its people, not only to make us better Airmen but also better community members, partners, and individuals.



For me, the ability to balance a fulfilling military career with my personal passions is one of the most rewarding aspects of serving in the Air Force. From the opportunities to explore creative projects and travel to the invaluable tools I’ve gained through programs like these, the Air Force has provided me with a life I couldn’t have imagined. This isn’t just a career—it’s a foundation for growth, connection, and readiness that prepares us for whatever challenges we may face, in or out of uniform.

