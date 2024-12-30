National Authors Day with March Authors

On National Authors Day, November 1, we honor the many Air Force members who have achieved remarkable things both within and beyond their military service. From legendary generals to creative storytellers, these authors showcase the lasting impact of their experiences in uniform.



General Henry "Hap" Arnold, known as the “Father of the Air Force,” was a pioneering force in military aviation history and served as a commander at March Field (now March Air Reserve Base) in the 1930s. His works, Global Mission and American Airpower Comes of Age, capture his career and insights on U.S. military aviation, especially during World War II. Through these books, Arnold offers readers a unique look into his strategic vision and enduring contributions to American air power, setting the foundation for the Air Force's future.



Jimmy Stewart, a beloved actor and retired brigadier general in the Air Force Reserve, bridged fame with a deep commitment to service. His collection, Jimmy Stewart and His Poems, provides a reflective glimpse into his personal life, touching on themes of family, pets, and everyday experiences. Stewart’s writings reveal a personal side shaped by both Hollywood and military life.



Col. Stephen R. Lorenz draws from his extensive military experience to offer leadership insights in Lorenz on Leadership: Lessons on Effectively Leading People, Teams, and Organizations. His guidance emphasizes the core values and principles that inspire teams and drive missions forward, extending Air Force leadership lessons into the civilian world.



Another writer with ties to March ARB is retired CMSgt Matthew P. Proietti, who served in the 452nd Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs Office at March for 15 years. His book, At All Costs: The True Story of Vietnam War Hero Dick Etchberger, details the heroism of Chief Master Sgt. Dick Etchberger during a covert mission in Laos. Reflecting on the biography, Proietti shared, "I always pictured it as a movie even as I was writing the book. The story is so visual." Proietti credits the Air Force for setting him on the path to a writing career, ultimately leading him to author multiple works and earn a master's degree in creative nonfiction.



Maj. Perry Covington, also from the 452nd Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs, is the author of the Child of Atlantis Origins series, as well as The Caster Wars, The Watcher series, and a children’s series, The Littlest Ninja. In addition to his fiction work, Covington has a journalism background, with published articles in several California magazines and newspapers, further showcasing his storytelling skills.



SMSgt Nicholas J. Wedlow from the 492d Attack Squadron at March Air Reserve Base shares his personal journey in Overnight Father, celebrating fatherhood, resilience, and dedication. His book honors the challenges and rewards of being a father, adding to the Air Force’s legacy of strength and service. As Wedlow says, "The world needs men who meet the challenges of fatherhood head-on and aren't discouraged by setbacks!"



MSgt David Isbell from the 701st Combat Operations Squadron at March Air Reserve Base has used writing as a creative outlet, sharing deeply personal stories through his novels SICKs, Gemm&I, and BoyS. Born with dyslexia, Isbell’s journey from middle school song parodies to self-published novels demonstrates his lifelong commitment to storytelling and creativity, addressing complex social issues that he feels are often overlooked.



Tech. Sgt. Dayton Mitchell, formerly of the 4th Combat Camera Squadron at March Air Reserve Base, authored The Beautiful Side of Me, a non-fiction piece detailing his journey as a military photographer. Reflecting on his work, he shares, “This book follows the successful path of a military photographer who ships off to war and finds himself feeling nostalgic for all the important life lessons he has learned.”



Chuck Norris, briefly stationed at March Air Reserve Base before his deployment to Osan Air Base in South Korea, reflects on his Air Force service in his autobiography, Against All Odds: My Story. His time in the Air Force instilled the discipline and resilience that would later shape his success in martial arts and film, proving the lasting influence of military service on his career and character.



Additionally, we think you might enjoy the book Entrepurpose by Rusty Pang, Brian Laprath, Lane Ethridge, and Haris Reis. This book explores the journey of finding purpose in entrepreneurship, a theme that resonates with the dedication and resilience shown by our service members, both during and after their time in the military.



We know these authors are only a few of the many who have served, not just in the U.S. Air Force but across all branches of the military. Countless others have stories to tell, experiences to share, and wisdom to impart. We encourage all who feel the call to follow their heart—or their quill—and continue to add their voices to the rich legacy of military storytelling. If you know of other authors who served at March, please reach out to us. We look forward to honoring and sharing more stories from those who have called March home.

