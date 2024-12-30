621st CRW aides in SAR mission, saves one life on cruise ship

Photo By Staff Sgt. Scott Warner | Tech. Sgt. Jun Salatandre, center, 921st Contingency Response Squadron first rotary...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Scott Warner | Tech. Sgt. Jun Salatandre, center, 921st Contingency Response Squadron first rotary wing aircraft maintainer and Moffitt operational support team leader, poses for a photo with a few members from his OST at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 29, 2024. Back in June 2023, the 621st Contingency Response Wing reoptimized its 1,500 personnel to add rotary wing aircraft maintainers to its ranks, which specializes in HH-60 helicopter maintenance, and is the newest capability for the Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – When the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center alert phones ring, it is never about good news.



On an Ovation of the Seas cruise liner, 800 nautical miles from the coast of San Francisco, a 64-year-old man suffered a heart attack.



This prompted the AFRCC to reach out to the California Air National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing for immediate medical assistance.



“The 129th Rescue Wing is always ready to execute our full spectrum of capabilities,” said Col. Victor L. Teal Jr., 129th RQW commander. “Our Airmen have dedicated their lives to service of state and country, and I couldn’t be prouder of the team, their accomplishments, and the things we do so ‘that others may live.’”



The aircraft that the 129th RQW used for this rescue mission was a HH-60G helicopter, more commonly known as a Pave Hawk.



It is specifically outfitted to support pararescuemen operations and provide in-flight medical care.



The nearest HH-60G Pave Hawk available was at Moffett Air National Guard Base, California, where an 621st Contingency Response Wing operational support team (OST) was specifically working on HH-60G post-deployment maintenance and reconstitution.



“I am not a hero or anything like that,” Tech. Sgt. Jun Salatandre, 921st Contingency Response Squadron first rotary wing aircraft maintainer and OST lead said. “That credit goes to the aircrew that saved this man’s life. I am just glad to be of service and do my part.”



The Pave Hawk flew from Moffit ANGB to the Bahamas-based cruise ship where Guardian Angel pararescuemen hoisted up the man safely and transferred him to the San Jose Regional Medical Center expeditiously.



“Over 1,161 times we have answered the call,” Teal Said. “Whether at home and abroad, in combat and in peace, our highly trained and motivated Airmen have pushed the limits to bring someone home alive when we were their last hope.”



This rescue marks the 129th RQW’s 1,161st life saved, but this was the first 621st CRW HH-60G maintenance OST that resulted in a SAR mission saved life.



Back in June 2023, the 621st CRW reoptimized its 1,500 personnel to add rotary wing aircraft maintainers to its ranks, which specializes in HH-60 helicopter maintenance, and it’s the newest capability for the Wing.



While Salatandre was working as a part of a HH-60G and C-130 Hercules aircraft maintenance OST at Moffitt ANGB, he coordinated and liaised with the 129th RQW’s HH-60 maintenance squadron to create the 621st CRW’s first-ever helicopter maintenance opportunity.



The eight-person team completed more than 63 maintenance tasks to include an engine replacement, serviced both main and tail landing gear, auxiliary power unit accumulator, installed rotor brake system, removed and reinstalled outboard and center stabilator in addition to many other maintenance tasks.



“I was part of a 14-day OST with 129th RQW at Moffitt to assist them with maintenance reconstitution of their aircraft from post-deployment,” Salatandre said. “At least that was the original plan, which led to a real-world opportunity to save someone's life, so I guess some could say we were in the right place at the right time.”



In addition to the HH-60G Pave Hawk, a 129th RQW HC-C130J Combat King II aircraft also launched in support of this real-world rescue mission.



Both aircraft used for this search and rescue mission were directly maintained and serviced by the 621st CRW over a 21-day period, but Salatandre and his team specifically worked on the HH-60G Pave Hawk used in the SAR mission.



According to Salatandre’s 921st CRS senior enlisted leader, Senior Master Sgt. Chritopher Cope, his team performed: at least 20 inspections, ten launch/recoveries, 15 aircraft refuels and reconfigured aircraft for pararescue operations. This led to the 40 or more pararescue jump qualifications, ten pilot drop qualifications and five high altitude aerial refueling missions.



Thankfully, the man is in stable condition according to his daughter, Veronica Goode.



“My father is an Army combat vet himself and I know he would want to thank you,” Goode said. “He would have been on cloud nine during the helicopter ride if he hadn’t been sedated. He loves to fly.”