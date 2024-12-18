621st CRW aides in SAR mission, saves one life on cruise ship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Jun Salatandre, center, 921st Contingency Response Squadron first rotary wing aircraft maintainer and Moffitt operational support team leader, poses for a photo with a few members from his OST at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 29, 2024. Back in June 2023, the 621st Contingency Response Wing reoptimized its 1,500 personnel to add rotary wing aircraft maintainers to its ranks, which specializes in HH-60 helicopter maintenance, and is the newest capability for the Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)