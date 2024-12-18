Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    621st CRW aides in SAR mission, saves one life on cruise ship

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Jun Salatandre, center, 921st Contingency Response Squadron first rotary wing aircraft maintainer and Moffitt operational support team leader, poses for a photo with a few members from his OST at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 29, 2024. Back in June 2023, the 621st Contingency Response Wing reoptimized its 1,500 personnel to add rotary wing aircraft maintainers to its ranks, which specializes in HH-60 helicopter maintenance, and is the newest capability for the Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    VIRIN: 240729-F-BQ943-2302
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, 621st CRW aides in SAR mission, saves one life on cruise ship, by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    Search and Rescue
    Travis Air Force Base
    621 CRW
    Contingency Response

