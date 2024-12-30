Adapting to Secure the Future

The 83d Network Operations Squadron provides directory services, surveillance, and messaging services at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. As part of the 690th Cyberspace Operations Group, the squadron is responsible for ensuring the safety, security, and accessibility of information for Airmen across the globe.



In the unpredictable digital landscape, Airmen are expected to keep up with technological advances to address issues as they occur. From the squadron’s inception, the 83d NOS accomplishes its mission by continuing to evolve and improve its capability of network security.



“When dealing with cyber-attacks, new procedures and getting the approval to use new tech, there needs to be a balance between staying up to date while being the most secure,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Troy Young, 83d NOS enterprise messaging supervisor.



In 2016, the 690th Cyberspace Operations Group units’ Directors of Operations expanded the three crew positions into new Cyber Security and Control Systems units as the initiation for the “Follow the Sun” concept. The idea behind the model was for a squadron to pick up operations after a unit went offline or during their off-duty hours. However, because of the differing time zones the work model made it difficult to delegate responsibilities and squadrons suffered from delayed responses.



The Directors of Operations within the 690th Cyberspace Operations Group unit came up with the Centers of Excellence concept to resolve these issues. As a result, the 688th Cyber Wing implemented the new construct across the entire wing.



The Centers of Excellence conceptualized squadrons inside the 688th Cyber Wing, each taking a piece of the Air Force Network functions to provide streamlined services. Squadrons would undertake projects, tasks, missions and issues in a timely manner by unifying core services under a single entity while providing situational awareness of all taskings and to better synergize the squadrons operational capacity.



“With the new Centers of Excellence model, it allows for Airmen to handle these bigger problems when they do come up, allowing for more subject matter experts, training, and capability to fix issues,” said Young.



To further their mission, the 83d NOS began to implement a new digital cloud model to compliment the use of their physical servers. The cloud-based system consists of multiple layers, each representing a different service.



With the modernized digital infrastructure, Airmen will be provided the tools needed to efficiently process, store, and leverage massive volumes of digital data quickly. In preparation for the future, the Airmen are learning about the new model.



As time passes, the digital landscape will continue to change.



The new Centers of Excellence construct is essential for the mission of the 83d NOS as it ensures squadron readiness for the foreseeable future.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2024 Date Posted: 12.30.2024 14:30 Story ID: 488453 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Adapting to Secure the Future, by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.