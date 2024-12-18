TRADEWINDS 24 co-leads conduct media engagements ahead of exercise

Photo By Army South Courtesy Asset | From left, Barbados Defence Force Cmdr. Mark Peterson, TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) exercise...... read more read more Photo By Army South Courtesy Asset | From left, Barbados Defence Force Cmdr. Mark Peterson, TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) exercise co-lead, Joaquin Monserrate, the United States Embassy deputy chief of mission, and U.S. Army Col. Chip Karels, TW24 exercise co-lead, conduct a press conference, May 3, 2024, in Saint Ann's Fort, Barbardos. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (Photo by Barbados Defence Force) see less | View Image Page

TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) exercise co-leads, U.S. Army Col. Chip Karels and Barbados Defence Force Cmdr. Mark Peterson, conducted media engagements, around Barbados, May 2 and 3.



On May 2, Karels and Peterson appeared on In-Focus, a program produced by the Barbados Government Information Service. The team joined moderator Sharifa Medford for a televised discussion about TW24, emphasizing the importance of interoperability and training to enhance regional safety and security.



“TRADEWINDS promotes regional security cooperation by involving security forces from partner nations primarily from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the United States of America, Canada, France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom,” said Peterson.



Karels touched on importance of TW24 as a collaborative effort.



“We don’t do anything alone, everything that the U.S. does is done with its partners and allies,” said Karels. “The opportunity to conduct these exercises, particularly TRADEWINDS, demonstrates the United States’ understanding of how important the region.”



On May 3, Joaquin Monserrate, the United States Embassy deputy chief of mission, joined Karels and Peterson for a press conference. He highlighted the economic threat to the hemisphere.



“I’m really glad that we are able to embrace TW24 fully at a time when the Caribbean is becoming much more worldly and present in the international dimension,” he said.



From joint maritime patrols to simulated humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, TW24 encompasses a diverse spectrum of activities aimed at honing the participants' skills and fostering seamless interoperability.



“If I can say one thing for all of our partners, both multilateral and bilateral, in this exercise, it is that you can always count on us to be there for better or worse, through security threats, natural disasters, and anything that we need to face together in our region,” Monserrate continued.





Peterson proceeded with an overview of the exercise, explaining its multifaceted nature and the overarching objectives. He emphasized the exercise's role in bolstering regional security and enduring partnerships across the Caribbean region.



“Exercise TRADEWINDS is a joint combined exercise conducted in conjunction with partner nations to enhance the collective abilities of defense forces,” he explained “The training exercise will focus on countering transnational criminal organizations and violent extremist groups as well as conduct humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.”



Furthermore, the press conference facilitated an interactive session where members of the media had the opportunity to pose questions, seeking elucidation on various facets of TW24. Queries ranged from the intricacies of specific training objectives to inquiries regarding the exercise's potential long-term impact on regional security architecture.



In response, Kerals and Peterson offered candid insights, providing clarity and context to the gathered journalists. Their responses stressed the exercise's commitment to inclusivity, transparency, and shared learning, reinforcing the ethos of collaboration that defines TW24.



“As Cmdr. Peterson pointed out, the priority with the exercise for the U.S. is also readiness,” Karels explained. “So, it is to build that readiness for both us and partner nation forces to be able to respond to regional, international and critical emergent threats to happen both for specific events like the Cricket World Cup, but also for other things as everyone knows, there's a lot happening in the world. And the opportunities to work with our critical regional partners are important.”



TW24 is nested under Joint Staff-Large Scale Global Exercise 2024. This multinational exercise symbolizes the collective resolve of nations to enhance interoperability, foster collaboration, and fortify capacities in the face of evolving security challenges.



“What that does is take a series of what would seem to be disparate exercises, welds them together to demonstrate the global commitment for all of the regions and all of the partners,” Karels explained. “It's an opportunity to work together not just in one area, but largely throughout the world, and it gives a great opportunity to demonstrate how important our relationships are in the region in the Caribbean, Latin America, South America and throughout the South.”



As the media engagements drew to a close, one thing was made certain: TW24 stands not merely as an exercise in military maneuvering, but as a testament to the enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation that unite nations in the pursuit of common security objectives.



Beginning tomorrow, participating forces will immerse themselves in the rigors of training and collaboration as TW24 continues to reaffirm the collective commitment to building a safer and more secure future for all.



"Together, through exercises like TW24, we stand ready to confront the challenges of today and tomorrow, shoulder to shoulder, as steadfast partners and allies," Karels said.