Nashville native name Sailor of the Year for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Beaufort

By Megan Lemly, Navy Office of Community Outreach



MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Petty Officer 1st Class John Thompson, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, was recently named Sailor of the Year (SOY), for fiscal year 2024, while serving at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Beaufort.





SOY is an award given to an enlisted sailor in the Navy who is in the pay grade of E-6. The award recognizes sailors who demonstrate sustained superior performance, leadership and professionalism.



Thompson, a 2002 Whites Creek High School graduate, joined the Navy 20 years ago.



"I was originally in Air Force Junior ROTC in high school and was almost talked into joining the Army or the National Guard, but I decided not to pursue it," said Thompson. "After a year of balancing college and working at UPS, the U.S. Navy began pursuing me. I was drawn to the obvious benefits since I wanted to take care of my family one day. I've been married for 18 years now and we have three beautiful girls. It feels good knowing that they are taken care of."



The skills and values needed to succeed are similar to those found in Nashville.



"The biggest thing that I had leaving home was my faith in Christ," said Thompson. "I grew up in what is normally called the 'Bible Belt.' Most of the disciplinary requirements of the U.S. Navy align with what I had been taught growing up in the scripture."



Today, Thompson serves as a hospital corpsman responsible for providing medical care to Navy and Marine Corps personnel and their families.



According to Navy officials, NMRTC’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC serves as the single point of contact in support of installation and operational commanders, providing medical information, support and over medical cognizance of the active duty and reserve force.



With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.



Thompson serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.



“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”



Thompson has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.





"I'm humbled to admit that I was happy just to make it to first class in 2020, right at the edge of the 16-year higher tenure limit," said Thompson. "I am now able to get to the 20-year retirement mark because of it."



Thompson can take pride in serving America through military service.



"Serving in the Navy is a privilege," said Thompson. "I speak to many who wish to serve but weren't able to. It's an opportunity to fight evil and aid the weak and it's a blessing because of the wide range of resources for military families."



Thompson offered some words of advice for those who may be seeking a career in the Navy.



"Surviving in the U.S. Navy is as simple as breathing A.I.R. (Accountability, Integrity and Respect)," added Thompson. "We shouldn't tolerate things that are wrong, and we should hold ourselves and others accountable for their actions. We also must have the integrity to do right at all times as ambassadors of the U.S. Navy. Lastly, we give everyone around respect. 'And as you wish that others would do to you, do so to them'- Luke 6:31."

