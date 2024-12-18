Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Beaufort Sailor of the Year

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Lindsay Schreiber 

    Naval Hospital Beaufort

    Beaufort S.C.- Hospital Corpsman First Class John Thompson named Sailor of the Year for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Beaufort.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 08:29
    Photo ID: 8816527
    VIRIN: 241220-N-CQ135-9005
    Resolution: 2741x3507
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
