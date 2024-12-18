TOPS Holds Graduation Ceremony for Class 24010

The Tri-Service Optician School (TOPS), a directorate of the Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC), held its graduation ceremony for class 24010 in Yorktown, Virginia on Dec. 13th, 2024.



The graduating class was comprised of 13 Sailors and Soldiers from both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army.



“It was a great experience getting to know all of them and working with them,” said Cmdr. Joshua Keil, Dean, TOPS. “They were an exceptionally talented and disciplined group”



The ceremony included opening remarks from Capt. Katharine Shobe, commanding officer of NMLPDC, followed by closing remarks from Keil, as this was his first graduating class as the dean.



“My first class as Dean was a real treat,” said Keil. “Class 24-010 performed exceptionally well.”



Keil, Shobe and NMLPDC Command Master Chief Owen Hondorf presented each graduate with their certificates of completion as Opticians.



Hospitalman Apprentice Kevin Sadler

U.S. Army Specialist Jean Tobanda-Barragan

Hospitalman Andrew Boylan

Hospitalman Arthur Kim

Hospitalman Natalee Solis

Hospital Corpsman Third Class Lamartia Thompson

Hospitalman Apprentice Lukas Torres-Zawistowski

U.S. Army Private Second Class Clarence Brown

Hospitalman Apprentice Zack Hudson

U.S. Army Private Second Class Dani Lopez-Gomez

Hospitalman LaTavia Miller

U.S. Army Private Second Class Christopher Msezane

U.S. Army Private Elizabeth Saunders



“For the students, it wasn’t just about learning to fabricate and dispense eyewear or assist in treating ocular disorders,” said Shobe. “It was about sharpening skills that will save lives, boost mission readiness, and enhance the human weapon system. They now hold 29 of the 30 credit hours required for an Associate’s Degree from the Uniformed Services University’s College of Allied Health Sciences, a testament to the invaluable partnership between NMLPDC and USU, ensuring that their training is recognized both within the military and in the civilian world.”



Since its founding in 1995, TOPS has developed opticians to support clinics on sea and shore as well as the force preservation mission by supplying eyewear to the fleet as they bring sight to the fight. TOPS trains U.S. Army and Navy servicemembers in a rigorous 24-week program, ensuring the respective services have the technical expertise gained through optician studies.



TOPS is accredited by the Commission of the Council on Occupation Education and the Commission on Opticianry Accreditation and holds two iterations of training per year with a maximum of 30 students per class who earn degree credits through the Uniformed Services University.

