122413-N-JC800-1045 YORKTOWN,Va. (Dec. 13, 2024) - The Tri-Service Optician School, a directorate of Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command, Class 24010 pose for a group photo after their graduation ceremony. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heath Zeigler)
This work, TOPS Holds Graduation Ceremony for Class 24010, by PO1 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
TOPS Holds Graduation Ceremony for Class 24010
