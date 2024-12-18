Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TOPS Holds Graduation Ceremony for Class 24010

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Heath Zeigler 

    Naval Medical Leader & Professional Development Command

    122413-N-JC800-1045 YORKTOWN,Va. (Dec. 13, 2024) - The Tri-Service Optician School, a directorate of Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command, Class 24010 pose for a group photo after their graduation ceremony. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heath Zeigler)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 08:26
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TOPS Holds Graduation Ceremony for Class 24010, by PO1 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

