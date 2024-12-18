Park ranger recognized for positive impacts to recreation and conservation

Courtesy Photo | Park Ranger Remi Clarke patrols Center Hill Lake June 24, 2024, in Tennessee. The U.S....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Park Ranger Remi Clarke patrols Center Hill Lake June 24, 2024, in Tennessee. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District has named her employee of the month for October 2024 for exceptional leadership in managing the fiscal year 2024 Campground, Day Use, and Water Safety Programs supporting recreation, and for her dedication to the Pollinators Program and emphasizing conservation. (USACE Photo by Terry Martin) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Dec. 23, 2025) – A Center Hill Lake park ranger with a passion for providing outstanding recreational experiences and commitment to environmental stewardship is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Employee of the Month for October 2024.



Remi Clarke is recognized for exceptional leadership in managing the fiscal year 2024 Campground, Day Use, and Water Safety Programs supporting recreation, and for her dedication to the Pollinators Program and emphasizing conservation.



Lt. Col. Robert W. Green, Nashville District commander, said Clarke ensures every visitor enjoys a memorable, safe, and high-quality experience, whether they are camping, exploring day use areas, or learning about local wildlife.



“Her dedication to water safety education has greatly increased awareness and safety for all. Additionally, Remi’s advocacy for the Pollinators Program has fostered a deeper appreciation for conservation and sustainable land use among guests,” Green said. “Her ability to lead, educate, and inspire others while preserving our natural resources is invaluable, and she is highly deserving of this recognition!”



Clarke is part of a team of park rangers that manage more than 20,000 acres of public lands at summer pool along 415 miles of shoreline, six day-use recreation areas, and 227 campsites at three campgrounds. She helps patrol and manage the 64-mile reservoir, which encompasses parts of DeKalb, Putman, White, and Warren Counties in Tennessee and provides lots of recreational opportunities for the public.



A native of Loveland, Colorado, Clarke said visitor assistance and public outreach are critical aspects of informing and educating visitors about being safe at Center Hill Lake. Enforcing regulations and educating visitors about water safety is important, she said, so people know to wear life jackets and are careful when camping, fishing, hunting, boating, canoeing, hiking, and swimming.



“Water safety is always a huge priority at any USACE project,” Clarke said. “I have specifically worked to add more life jacket loaner stations and increase the amount of Water Safety Programs conducted throughout the recreation season and off season.”



She said conservation is one of the favorite parts of her job and why she particularly loves Center Hill Lake. In supporting conservation, Clarke has been involved with maintaining pollinator gardens and establishing several colonies of honeybees, which have been incorporated into interpretive programs.



Center Hill Lake Resource Manager Kevin Salvilla said Clarke has an impressive ability to focus on the task at hand, process complex information quickly, and implement plans that consistently deliver quality results.



“Her critical thinking skills and execution-driven mindset allow her to take on challenges with confidence and precision, ensuring that every project she touches is completed to the highest standard,” Salvilla said. “She approaches each assignment with a clear vision and strategy, which inspires confidence and trust among her peers and leadership alike.”



Salvilla added that her efficiency and strong teamwork skills stand out as key contributors to her selection as employee of the month. During the high-water event this past summer, Clarke and the team worked together to close more than half the campsites at campgrounds to ensure the safety of visitors. Her efforts as the use-fee coordinator to communicate closures with campers required organization and patience and resulted in minimal public complaints.



“Remi not only delivers high-quality results but also ensures that others feel supported and valued in achieving shared goals. Her ability to motivate those around her and foster a cooperative environment has been instrumental in advancing our mission and creating a cohesive team dynamic. Remi inspires and elevates the entire team,” Salvilla said.



Employee of the month recognition is team-driven, he stressed, and it speaks volumes about the culture at Center Hill Lake. Everyone on the team is incredibly proud to work alongside her, and her ability to inspire and motivate those around her is a big reason why this recognition feels like a shared accomplishment, Salvilla explained.



“Remi’s recognition is not only a celebration of her exceptional contributions but also of the remarkable team we’ve built. It’s a reminder of what we can accomplish when we work together and support one another,” Salvilla said.



As for her selection as employee of the month, Clarke said she is very surprised and feels as if any of her coworkers are equally deserving. She said her coworkers and supervisors have been incredibly helpful and supportive with her training.



“Everything done here is a team effort, but I’m very happy and proud that I was recognized for doing my part,” Clark said.



Clarke is an avid hiker and camper and plays and coaches soccer in her free time. She completed a biology degree at Cumberland University in 2018 and now calls Lebanon, Tennessee, home.



