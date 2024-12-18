75 RGS maintainers earn Dedicated Crew Chief title

Photo By Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley | U.S. Airman 1st Class Joshua Gruhn, 75th Fighter Generation Squadron assistant...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley | U.S. Airman 1st Class Joshua Gruhn, 75th Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, receives a certificate on behalf of Senior Airman Juan Garcia, 75th FGS dedicated crew chief, from Maj. Bryan Saam, 75th FGS commander, left, alongside Col. Ben Rudolphi, 23rd Wing acting commander, right, during the Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 16, 2024. Each DCC received a certificate and the honor of having their name on the side of the jet assigned to them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley) see less | View Image Page

Moody Air Force Base, Ga. — The 75th Fighter Squadron and 75th Fighter Generation Squadron held their first Dedicated Crew Chief (DCC) ceremony in three years, recognizing the unit’s newest DCCs and Assistant DCCs at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 16, 2024.



The long-standing tradition gives crew chiefs ownership over a specific aircraft, an achievement rigorous in nature. All DCCs must hold a skill level of Journeyman with a minimum rank of senior airman. They must also stand out among their peers in performance, consistently delivering safe, combat-ready aircraft.



“The ceremony grants the title of DCC and Assistant DCC to a few hardworking individuals within the unit who have earned the privilege of their name displayed on a specific jet which they work on almost exclusively,” said Capt. Jake Summer, 75th FS A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot. “Crew chiefs are one of the last people to talk to the pilot before take-off, ensuring the multi-million-dollar aircraft and systems are functioning properly before they execute a mission.”



Among several dedicated crew chiefs in the 75th FGS who earned the prestigious title and names attached to their own A-10C Thunderbolt II, Senior Airman Christian Hernandez said the achievement served as an example of self-improvement.



“Earning this title is great; it’s definitely been a proud moment for me,” he said. “Coming from a brand-new Airman two years ago to now being able to see my name on the jet as a DCC is pretty awesome.”



It's not just the presentation of the title that makes this ceremony special—it also promotes camaraderie and strengthens relationships between the 75th FGS and 75th FS, providing a much-needed break from the constant operations to socialize and form bonds.



“The DCC ceremony is an opportunity to get everyone together at the same time, an often-difficult task to achieve, and focus on the community they are a part of,” Summer said. “The opportunity to relax and enjoy some time alongside each other helps foster morale, recognizing the value everyone brings to the table.”



These relationships are pivotal to mission success as pilots put their lives in the hands of crew chiefs daily. On the other hand, DCCs also take great pride in their aircraft and entrust pilots to bring the birds back safely.



“Seeing the real and human side of each other is invaluable,” Summer said. “We aren’t just our titles. We are people with interests, passions and stories to tell.”



Congratulations to all the new DCCs and Assistant DCCs. Generating combat airpower across the world would not be possible without their hard work and dedication to the Attack mission.