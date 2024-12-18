319th Organizational Culture Council presents Women’s Equality Day Lunch

GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – As of 2021 women comprised 17 percent of the U.S. military as of 2021. With a large number of service members being women, it is important to recognize their service and dedication to their country. August 26th was that day; this year's Women’s Equality luncheon was focused on commending women who contribute support to the military.



The 319th Organizational Culture Council held a ceremony highlighting the significance of Women’s Equality Day in the military. The base community was invited to meet at the Sunflower chapel here to become enlightened about the military lifestyle through the lenses of female Airmen from various ranks and duties.



“The goal of the ceremony is to bring the community together to gain knowledge on the unique experience of being a woman in the military, and encourage all troops to reassess certain behaviors towards women,” said Senior Airman Nicollette Stansciulescu, a 319th financial operations technician acting as one of the event coordinators. “The military still has a male majority, yet all service members can use some insight on diverse perspectives in the field. A diverse military can help the Air Force meet security challenges by ensuring resilience, perspective, and innovative solutions to complex problems.”



A panel of female leaders spanning several Air Force specialties, shared motivation and mentorship to women who wanted to learn about Air Force career fields from their perspectives.



Master Sgt. Kelsey Nevius, first sergeant of the 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron, said that respectability for female airmen has improved since she started her career in Security Forces as a female junior airman.



“My challenge then was to make myself appear smaller in order to fit into this male-dominated space,” said Nevius. “Now that I have rank, I have the confidence to interject answers to subjects I have knowledge and experience on.



“When I was deployed to Afghanistan for a persons under custody transfer, I had to stay behind guarding the aircrafts since women were forbidden to speak to men and were to be fully obscured,” Nevius continued. “Those days were difficult, however, there are different processes in the Air Force now that allow females to be included in all duties. The next time I went, I was able to say, ‘No, I’m getting off that aircraft and I’m wrapping my hair up however necessary to be a part of the team. So, I hope that females are no longer afraid to feel like a complete part of the force.”



The event also had a women’s voting rights theme which is the driving force for the original purpose of Women’s Equality Day. Highlighting the proclamation that granted women the constitutional right to vote inspired the coordinators to invite the Grand Forks AFB Military Voting council to the event.



“Since this is an election year, our event had the opportunity to educate military personnel and families about how to exercise their right,” said Stansciulescu. “This is especially useful for airmen in the dorms who are new to the Air Force, new to Grand Forks Air Force Base, or who have never voted and feel inspired to register to vote for the first time.”



The council established a booth at the event that shared information about voting in the state of North Dakota that included required items needed at the election site and specific dates and times for voting as a military member.



“I hope that everyone recognizes the importance of acknowledging how far women have come to holding male dominated careers and using our voices,” said Tech. Sergeant Lisa Cluka, flight chief of the 319th Comptroller Squadron and a coordinator of the event. “Diversity is needed in the Air Force to ensure our teams and leaders are as efficient as possible to address issues today.”

