Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 319th Organizational Culture Council advertises a female airmen-led panel for Women’s Equality Day at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, Aug. 26, 2024. The panel shared viewpoints from their unique lived experiences as women serving the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force graphic created by U.S. Senior Airman Raisa Christie)