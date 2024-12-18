The Fort Worth District's Cornerstone of Contracting Success

FORT WORTH, Texas - As the fiscal year drew to a close, agencies reflected on past achievements while implementing the year’s lessons learned into the next fiscal year. This period can be likened to changing seasons; just as nature transitions from the vibrancy of summer to the introspection of winter, agencies assess their performance and strategize for the upcoming year.



For the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District, it is no different.



Fiscal year 2024 saw a season of substantial growth and accomplishment with total obligations exceeding $1.9 billion. This period of investment focuses on broad spectrum initiatives, from military programs and civil works to real estate and emergency management. An analysis of all the district’s key project completions, funding allocations, and their overall impact on community resilience and infrastructural integrity highlights one division where almost every mission within the district intersects – contracting.



Col. Calvin Kroeger, commander of the Fort Worth District, provided a snapshot of the district’s 2024 fiscal year, saying, “Our USACE culture is focused on ‘winning’ - with over $1.9 billion awarded in fiscal year 2024 and our job order contract business line spearheading our impactful programs. Our delivery touched 92 separate and discrete end-users across our portfolio.”



How did the Fort Worth District obligate funding exceeding $1.9 billion? Through multiple initiatives, underscoring a robust operational framework. Notably, total construction placements for the year were recorded at $578.6 million, with military construction accounting for $434.5 million, civil works/operations and maintenance at $45.5 million, and Infrastructure Investment Strategy at $98.6 million. The district advanced 25 projects valued over $300 million, reflecting its commitment to exceeding infrastructural needs and expectations.



The district also awarded 249 military projects totaling $923 million in FY24. This included $647 million for MILCON, $22 million for minor MILCON, $194 million for sustainment, restoration, and modernization, and $60 million for job order contracts. Key projects included the Fort Bliss Rail Extension, the Fort Bliss Fire Station, and various initiatives at Fort Johnson and Joint-Base San Antonio, collectively enhancing military readiness and infrastructure.



The civil works program executed a multi-billion-dollar initiative supported by various legislative acts, including flood risk management projects in Fort Worth, and major levee improvements in the Dallas Floodway. The Operations and Maintenance program completed 98% of scheduled obligations, funding significant upgrades to include critical repairs and enhancements at Lewisville and Joe Pool dams.



The theme that pulsed through each project was job order contracts. Depending on the type of action, any challenges faced, funding, and regulations upheld, it could take on average three months to a year to go through the contracting process. Knowing this, completing tasks that required multi-level coordination with a 30-day closeout certainly added extra pressure to get the job done with 100% accuracy.



"In the hustle and bustle of complex projects, it's the strength and collaboration of each section, branch, and division that helped transform any challenges into success,” stated Lindsay Chvilicek, contract specialist with the Fort Worth District. “Every role and every voice mattered in achieving our year-end goal.”



In FY24, the district allocated $609 million for Veteran Affairs projects, including substantial investments in the El Paso VA Facility. Additionally, collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection advanced under federal guidelines, streamlining service delivery.



The Regional Planning & Environmental Center managed total obligations of $428 million, with contract awards, involving interdivisional efforts with the Tulsa district, exceeding $393 million in reimbursable environmental and master planning services. A key accomplishment included the completion of the agency’s decision milestone for the San Francisco Waterfront Study.



The Regulatory branch handled nearly 1,900 permit actions, resolving significant compliance issues, including high-profile enforcement cases involving the James and Sabinal Rivers. Each case was resolved by the removal and restoration of the rivers.



Real Estate activities supported the Joint Forces Recruiting Program with nearly $39 million in contracts being executed, providing essential lease support, and completing extensive compliance inspections. The district facilitated 48 lease renewals, relocations, and expansions, significantly contributing to operational efficiency.



The district advanced several key acquisition contracts, including a $100 million capacity for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s vertical design which involved the coordination and assembly of structures that extend above ground level, and a $2.4 billion capacity for unrestricted vertical construction. These contracts enhanced construction capabilities across the Southwestern Division, meeting the needs of each customer.



In response to the Maui wildfires, the district’s emergency management division spearheaded the deployment of over 200 employees and managed $3.4 million in travel funding with the guidance of resource management. This initiative emphasized cultural considerations in disaster response and recovery efforts, reinforcing the district's commitment to community support during crises.



Charging the district with the way forward in fiscal year 2025, Kroeger exclaimed, “We will continue to seek opportunities to safely deliver, and finish, quality projects on schedule and within budget!”



Fiscal year 2024 marked a significant period of achievement for the district, characterized by extensive financial obligations and project completions across multiple sectors. Each mission set demonstrated the district's dedication to enhancing infrastructure and community resilience and emphasizing the importance of strategic collaboration with other federal and local agencies.



As the district prepares for the future, the lessons learned and successes achieved serve as a foundation for continued mission excellence where the Fort Worth District’s motto, Cornerstone of the Southwest, rings true!

