Paterson native named Sailor of the Year serving at Guantanamo Bay

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Petty Officer 2nd Class Ramon Castro, a native of Paterson, New Jersey, was recently named Sailor of the Year (SOY), for fiscal year 2024, serving with U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Guantanamo Bay at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.



SOY is an award given to an enlisted sailor in the Navy who is in the pay grade of E-6. The award recognizes sailors who demonstrate sustained superior performance, leadership and professionalism.



Castro, a 2015 graduate of Paterson Charter School For Science and Technology, joined the Navy eight years ago. Additionally, Castro graduated from George Washington University in 2022 with an associate's degree in Health Sciences Laboratory Technology.



"I came to the United States as an immigrant from Costa Rica with my mother when I was two years old," said Castro. "She sacrificed coming to a foreign country alone with no support to give me a chance at a better life. When the notification that I finally received my green card came to me at the age of 19, I knew three things; I had the opportunity to gain my citizenship, I had a chance to show my mother that the efforts she placed in raising me were going to pay off and I had to show my little sister that we could accomplish whatever we wanted to as long as we worked toward it. Following some words from my best friend I decided to visit the Navy recruiter the following day. I think to this day everything I wanted out of the Navy has been granted. I've become a citizen of the United States of America, I've managed to forge a promising career path for myself and I know I've made my mother and sister proud through my efforts and the challenges I've overcome."



The skills and values needed to succeed are similar to those found in Paterson.



"Growing up, I always saw my mother working hard to provide for my sister and me," said Castro. "When I got my first real job I always tried to emulate the work ethic she always showed. I started working 60 hours a week and learned the importance of perseverance when things felt tough. That resiliency has helped me tremendously in the Navy. It's helped me be the person my peers see me as, the expert in my field that my leaders rely on, and even a pseudo-older brother figure to a lot of my friends. I think without my work ethic and the resiliency that I gained from my hometown, I would not be half the sailor I am now."



Today, Castro serves as a hospital corpsman responsible for providing medical care to Navy and Marine Corps personnel and their families.



USNMRTC focuses on three critical mission priorities: warfighter readiness, medical force generation and supporting the delivery of high-quality health care at Naval Medical Center at Guantanamo Bay.



Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay provides health care to the U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay community, which consists of approximately 4,500 military members, federal employees, U.S. and foreign national contractors and their families. The hospital also operates the only overseas military home health care facility providing care to elderly special category residents who sought asylum on the installation during the Cuban Revolution.



With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.



Castro serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.



“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”



Castro has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.



"Professionally, I would have to say my proudest accomplishment would be working in the laboratory and being part of the team that helped save a mother's life after she gave birth to her child in Guam," said Castro. "As a Medical Laboratory Technician, I was able to do the work in our blood bank at Naval Hospital Guam that gave life-saving blood products to a mother in the Mother Baby Unit who had just given birth and was hemorrhaging. Thankfully, through the efforts of the doctors, nurses, hospital corpsmen, and lab techs, she was able to be stabilized. To this day the words of the nurse whom I spoke with after the situation was handled still replay in my mind, 'That child is going to be able to grow up with their mother around because of the work that you did.' As a new and young sailor those words filled me with pride in what role I serve in the Navy. Personally, I am proud of the friends I was able to help along the way. I've "adopted" a lot of my friends and tried my best to make sure they were always taken care of professionally and personally. We treat each other like family and they know I'm always willing to help them in whatever way I can. Seeing them grow in their careers and personal lives fills me with a sense of pride as if they were my own children, and some of them would tell you that they are my children by this point."



Castro can take pride in serving America through military service.



"To me, serving in the Navy means growth and development," said Castro. "I've had amazing mentors, teachers, peers and leaders along the way. It's thanks to them that I can accomplish what I do now, including being Sailor of the Year. Every year I look back and see just how much I can change and grow, which undoubtedly will lead me to a better path as I go on in my life. The Navy is filled with some of the best people you'll ever meet and some of the greatest experiences you can ever have. I'm thankful to have more than my fair share of both and I'm excited to see where my path crosses with theirs again."



"I want to thank my mom, Leslie, and my sister, Victoria, for always being there for me and providing me with the reason I'm doing what I do now," said Castro. "Their love and support are some of the most important things I have when times get tough. I'd like to thank my best friend Isaiah for convincing me to join the Navy, things would have been radically different if I had joined the Army like I originally wanted to. I owe him big time for that."



Castro is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.



