    Paterson native named Sailor of the Year serving at Guantanamo Bay

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Emily McCamy 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    241203-N-LY941-1002 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Dec. 20, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ramon Castro was named U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Sailor of the Year. Castro, a native of Paterson, New Jersey, has served the Navy for eight years. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released)

