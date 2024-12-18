241203-N-LY941-1002 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Dec. 20, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ramon Castro was named U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Sailor of the Year. Castro, a native of Paterson, New Jersey, has served the Navy for eight years. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released)
This work, Paterson native named Sailor of the Year serving at Guantanamo Bay, by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Paterson native named Sailor of the Year serving at Guantanamo Bay
