USS Virginia returns from deployment

GROTON, Connecticut – The first-in-class submarine USS Virginia (SSN 774), under the command of Cmdr. Mike Hartzell, returned to Naval Submarine Base New London on Friday, December 20, completing a six-month deployment to the U.S. European Command area of operations.



Families and friends gathered on the pier to welcome the crew home for the holidays and even caught a glimpse of Santa waving from the boat as it was guided in by tug boats.



"I couldn't be prouder of my crew's dedication to the mission," Hartzell said. "We are excited for some holiday time off, but I know this crew would fight tonight if called upon."



In traditional fashion for the last submarine “coming home” for the year, the event was celebrated with music, hot chocolate, and gifts despite the harsh weather.



"Cold transit, warm welcome," Hartzell added. "Not my first homecoming, but the added holiday excitement has made this day memorable for sure."

Capt. Jason Grizzle, commander of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 4, under which Virginia operates, praised the crew’s successful deployment and welcomed them home “just in time for the holidays.”



“Every homecoming is a special day for our sailors and their families as they reunite,” Grizzle said. “But to have one just in time for Christmas – seeing the joy and happiness on the pier today – it really emphasizes the sacrifice and commitment a submariner and their family makes to protect our nation’s interests.”



“The crew’s steadfast devotion and professionalism really add to Virginia’s two-decade reputation as the first in its class,” Grizzle added. “And it’s the love, support, and sacrifice from families and friends - witnessed here today on the pier - that allows our submariners to do their jobs proficiently.”



During its deployment, Virginia steamed over 32,000 nautical miles and made two port calls to Tromso, Norway. While deployed, two babies were born, two officers were promoted, three sailors were advanced to the rank of chief petty officer, and 31 personnel earned their submarine warfare devices – commonly referred to as “dolphins.” The crew also reported breaking their record for longest continuous period submerged in the submarine's history, a feat conducted to celebrate their 20th anniversary since commissioning October 23, 2004.



Chief Petty Officer Nicholas Ferro, lead culinary specialist on board and winner of the traditional “first kiss,” was first to depart the boat to greet his fiancé, Jessica McCosker, who called the holiday homecoming event “the best gift ever.”



“I am in shock that I get to have the first kiss and that he will be the first one off the boat,” McCosker said. “It makes the holidays ten times more exciting to not only have him off the boat, but also to spend Christmas with him.”



USS Virginia is the tenth U.S. Navy vessel named for the Commonwealth of Virginia, following the most recent USS Virginia (CGN-38), a Virginia-class cruiser commissioned in 1976 and decommissioned in 1994. Previous ships to bear the name USS Virginia included the first USS Virginia of the Continental Navy, a 28-gun sailing frigate built in 1776, and the Virginia-class battleship (BB-13), commissioned in 1906. The submarine Viginia has a crew of more than 130 personnel, is more than 377 feet long, and can displace nearly 7,900 tons.



The Virginia-class of nuclear-powered fast-attack submarines are designed for a broad spectrum of open-ocean and littoral missions. Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or response to regional crises.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2024 Date Posted: 12.20.2024 14:44 Story ID: 488132 Location: GROTON, CONNECTICUT, US Web Views: 97 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Virginia returns from deployment, by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.