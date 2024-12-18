FRCSW Achieves Eighth Consecutive Year of Production Excellence

Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) has once again demonstrated its ability to surpass expectations, exceeding its targeted production goals by four aircraft. This marks the eighth consecutive year the command has exceeded aircraft production targets. This remarkable success demonstrates the tireless dedication and hard work of the entire team, especially the artisans on the production floor, who continue to rise to every challenge.



Production Director Dave Kelly, in his message to the workforce, emphasized the significance of this achievement and the exceptional leadership that contributed to it.



“This is the 8th straight year you broke down barriers, provided the leadership and direction to the workforce, and exceeded all key indicators of successful production execution against budgeted cost, strict adherence to delivery schedules, and unrelenting delivered quality.” said Kelly.



Specific accomplishments from the past year include the completion of 144 aircraft against a target of 140, with the majority sold at or below budgeted cost and 94% meeting required turnaround times. Some of the highlights include completing the last F/A-18 center barrel aircraft (RA52) and last legacy F-18 (RQ99), inducting the first F-16 for PSSR, and completing eight Super Hornet SLM events — “all earlier than planned and well under budgeted cost,” Kelly noted.



In addition to these successes, FRCSW’s Helicopter Program continued its record of excellence with FY24 seeing the program push its record streak of on time deliveries to 172 consecutive MH-60 deliveries since mid-2022. The Propeller Program also exceeded expectations, completing all E-2D and MV-22 aircraft under required timelines, while simultaneously sending artisans to support critical fleet in service repairs (ISR) needs across the globe. The Services team achieved another milestone by completing FRCSW’s first F-35 Air Show at Miramar and preparing for FY25 production at a new detachment in Yuma, AZ. Additionally, FRCSW artisans travel the globe to complete repairs. In 2024, they command completed over 3,300 in-service repairs on 16 different TMS aircraft all around the world.



The Voyage Repair Team played a vital role by performing essential repairs to West Coast-based aircraft carriers and aviation-capable vessels, including U.S. Coast Guard cutters. The LM2500 program, involved with the] maintenance and repair of the General Electric LM2500 Marine Gas Turbine engine delivered 18 maritime engines, eight more than planned for NAVSEA. This year also saw FRCSW set a record low overdue Work In Progress (WIP) metric, with 0% overdue among the 55 aircraft in flow.



FRCSW Commanding Officer CAPT. Luis “Rick” Rivera commended the team’s dedication and leadership, acknowledging the significant impact these efforts have on supporting the fleet.



“Our success is built on the dedication and expertise of the men and women at FRCSW,” said CAPT. Rivera. Their work is essential to ensuring the operational readiness of our naval forces.”



As FRCSW looks toward FY25, the team is confident in continuing this legacy of excellence.



“FRCSW is truly blessed to have true leaders in charge of the aircraft and engines production department. I am very proud of you all as we look forward to FY25, which I’m sure will be full of new challenges and which I am very confident we will again overcome together.” Kelly said in closing.

