Fleet Readiness Center Southwest Aircraft Mechanic John Buhay prepares and secures the LM2500 for transport. FRCSW is the Navy's premier West Coast maintenance, repair and overhaul organization specializing in the Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and their related systems.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 13:32
|Photo ID:
|8812056
|VIRIN:
|241220-O-NW381-2959
|Resolution:
|3653x2615
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FRCSW Achieves Eighth Consecutive Year of Production Excellence, by Maria Rachel Melchor, identified by DVIDS
FRCSW Achieves Eighth Consecutive Year of Production Excellence
