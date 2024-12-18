U.S. Army Sponsors 2024 CALEF Red Stick Bowl XXI, Offers New Way to Compete

Photo By Jonathan Holloway | About Us: U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, Baton Rouge is responsible for all Army...... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Holloway | About Us: U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, Baton Rouge is responsible for all Army recruiting in Louisiana, Mississippi, and western Tennessee. Our 330-member field recruiting force is organized into eight recruiting companies with 45 recruiting stations, and we cover approximately 103,874 square miles of territory while searching for America’s best volunteers who will enable the Army to win a complex world. see less | View Image Page

BATON ROUGE, La.— The U.S. Army sponsored this year’s CALEF Red Stick Bowl, an all-star football game, where the Capitol City’s select-best players are set to compete at Zachary High School for a 1 p.m. kickoff, Saturday, December 21.



The Army has proudly sponsored the bowl game for 18-years with its local community partners and high school coaches.



Local Army leadership attend the game having already engaged players about resources the Army can offer considering the caliber of student-athletes.



“I understand the quality of student-athletes selected for this game and know they have the ability to support our [Army] mission goals in ways that allow them to continue competing at a high level, like the Red Stick Bowl,” Capt. Terron Riggins, Baton Rouge Company Commander, said.

According to Riggins, a prior collegiate athlete himself, the Army has programs directly geared toward student-athletes.



“Our World Class Athlete Program (WCAP) allows Soldier-athletes to serve, perform and train throughout the year with aims of the Olympics and Paralympics Games,” Riggins said. “I trust the student-athletes produced in Baton Rouge can grow into the leadership roles necessary to handle the Nation’s business.”



In addition to competing, WCAP Soldier-athletes engage essential outreach activities, like speaking to high school and college athletes, and other athletic teams to support Army recruiting stations throughout the country.



For more information to conduct an interview with participating, uniformed personnel contact terron.m.riggins.mil@army.mil at 504-813-4163.

