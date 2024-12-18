Army & Air Force Exchange Service Stores to Remain Open During Government Shutdown

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service stores worldwide will remain open for Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, military families, retirees and disabled Veterans if the federal government shuts down Dec. 21.



The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense, with most of its operating budget coming from the sale of goods and services. The Exchange operates more than 5,000 facilities, including PXs, BXs, Express convenience stores and gas stations, food courts, malls, theaters and more across the nation and in more than 30 countries.



ShopMyExchange.com, which offers the same tax-free savings and military-exclusive pricing found in brick-and-mortar PXs and BXs for authorized shoppers and honorably discharged Veterans, remains unaffected as well.



100% of Exchange earnings support the military community. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has contributed more than $15 billion in value to the military community.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



