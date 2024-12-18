Santa has one night to make his deliveries around the world, but the Defense Logistics Agency knows it’s better to plan ahead for this busy season.



“It is a sense of pride to know that our subsistence team is dedicated to providing a small, hometown feel for our servicemembers when they are away from family during the season,” Army Brig. Gen. Landis Maddox, DLA Troop Support commander said. “I know firsthand how it feels missing your loved ones, but being able to share a similar meal with you brothers and sisters in uniform makes not being home for the holidays just a bit easier.”



Planning for the feast begins in the spring, according to Robin Whaley, subsistence division chief of Outside Continental United States Customer Operations.



“When everyone is looking forward to warmer weather and longer days, we are already working with our customers and vendors to ensure our military has all the tastes of home when the holidays roll back around,” Whaley said.



The process includes receiving customer requirements and working with vendors to ensure that those requirements are available and can be delivered globally by Dec. 25.



This year, military members will feast on:



• 130,929 pounds of turkey (includes whole and roasted turkey)

• 107,948 pounds of beef

• 54,261 pounds of ham

• 29,344 pounds of shrimp

• 5,521 cans of sweet potatoes

• 42,934 pies and cakes

• 11,648 containers of eggnog

• And other holiday treats

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2024 Date Posted: 12.20.2024 12:18 Story ID: 488095 Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DLA Troop Support plans ahead to ensure holiday meals are ready to go on the big day, by Maurice Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.