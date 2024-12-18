North Carolina Army National Guard Leader Earns General MacArthur Leadership Award

RALEIGH, N.C. - U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Gibbs, joined his peers in the active duty, reserve, and other National Guards as one of the most outstanding junior officers in the entire Army.



“His hard work and dedication to the National Guard is unmatched and this award symbolizes that effort,” North Carolina National Guard State Command Chief Warrant Officer Todd Woodard said.



This year, National Guard leaders highlighted seven elite up-and-coming leaders from the approximately 28 thousand lieutenants, captains, and junior warrant officers serving in the 54 states and territories nationwide.



Gibbs's award is a singular distinction as the only National Guard warrant officer chosen for this award.



“I had no idea, thank you all for the recognition,” Gibbs said.



His career started as an enlisted Soldier. His resume blends civilian training and experience with Bank of America with military instruction and coursework. Those skills were honed by real-world cyber missions including state active duty and federal responses.



Gibbs’ prior recognitions include being part of the 2023 National Guard cyber team that won the 2022 SANS NetWars Department of Defense Services Cup.



“I look forward to continuing to have an impact in the Guard and the organization as a whole to better protect our country,” Gibbs said.



The award is inspired by the career and legacy of Army General Douglas MacArthur, a veteran of World War I, World War II, and the Korean War who served as the superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He addressed the cadets at the academy coining the phrase 'Duty, Honor, Country.'

