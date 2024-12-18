General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Awards 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs present coins to seven Army National Guard Officers from the Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Nebraska National Guards who were presented the General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award for exceptional leadership skills by Army Chief of Staff General Randy A. George. Each year since 1987, Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Awards are presented to captains who demonstrate superior commitment to duty, honor, and country. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Daisy Broker Mass Communication Specialist to the Director, Army National Guard)