Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Awards 2024

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Awards 2024

    UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    North Carolina National Guard

    Lt. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs present coins to seven Army National Guard Officers from the Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Nebraska National Guards who were presented the General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award for exceptional leadership skills by Army Chief of Staff General Randy A. George. Each year since 1987, Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Awards are presented to captains who demonstrate superior commitment to duty, honor, and country. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Daisy Broker Mass Communication Specialist to the Director, Army National Guard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 13:14
    Photo ID: 8811963
    VIRIN: 241106-Z-A3539-1001
    Resolution: 1170x601
    Size: 713.23 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Awards 2024, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    North Carolina Army National Guard Leader Earns General MacArthur Leadership Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #GeneralDouglasMacArthur #Award #NationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download