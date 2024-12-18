BOSS Drives Car Care Skills at Torii Station

Photo By Natalie Stanley | U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Yasutomi Shimabukuro, Morale, Welfare and Recreation Torii...... read more read more Photo By Natalie Stanley | U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Yasutomi Shimabukuro, Morale, Welfare and Recreation Torii Auto Skills Center specialist, explains vehicle maintenance to Soldiers during a Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers car care event at the Torii Auto Skills Center in Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 19, 2024. see less | View Image Page

Torii Station, Japan -- U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program hosted a car care event at the Torii Auto Skills Center in Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 19, 2024.



The event, designed to teach basic car maintenance, featured safety checks, tire inspections, instructions on how to change a tire, and guidance for handling roadside emergencies. Participants learned practical skills under the guidance of experts from the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Torii Auto Skills Center.



“This year, BOSS has hosted three car care events and hopes to continue in 2025 with quarterly sessions,” said Bob Chesser, BOSS coordinator.



The BOSS team collaborated to secure sponsorships for food and giveaways, making the event a success. Their efforts highlighted the program’s mission to improve quality of life for single Soldiers while offering opportunities for education and personal development.



Single Soldiers interested in participating in future events are encouraged to sign up through the BOSS program.