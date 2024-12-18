BOSS Drives Car Care Skills at Torii Station

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Yasutomi Shimabukuro, Morale, Welfare and Recreation Torii Auto Skills Center specialist, explains vehicle maintenance to Soldiers during a Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers car care event at the Torii Auto Skills Center in Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 19, 2024.