PACAF Band Brings Holiday Cheer to Musashimurayama

The U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific performed their annual holiday with a concert at Sakura Hall in Musashimurayama, Japan, on Dec. 15.



The performance captivated a diverse audience with classic Christmas songs and festive surprises, Including appearances from Santa and the Grinch, adding humor and holiday spirit that delighted attendees of all ages.



The concert celebrated friendship, community, and cultural exchange, showcasing the strong bond between the U.S. Air Force and the local Japanese community. Through music and shared traditions, the event highlighted the value of mutual respect and collaboration.



U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, addressed the audience during the event. “Tonight, we celebrate being one community,” said McElhaney. “Thank you for being good friends, good neighbors, and good comrades.”



The PACAF Band’s performance underscored the importance of cultural exchange and strengthened ties between the U.S. Air Force and its Japanese neighbors, leaving a lasting impression on the Musashimurayama community.

