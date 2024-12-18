Troop Support Medical’s ECAT FY23-24 VA sales exceed $88 million using tailored support

The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Medical supply chain’s electronic catalog (ECAT) marked $88 million in support to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for fiscal year 2023.



Using this latest technology, ECAT is an automated program guiding the customer procurement cycle.



“DLA Medical supply chain’s ‘best in class,’ electronic catalog program allows for DOD and other federal agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs access to various vendors’ catalogs at a significant cost savings,” said Eileen Motta, ECAT Division chief. “ECAT allows customers to search, compare and order cardiovascular products, orthopedic implants, dental supplies, laboratory supplies, medical/surgical supplies, optical supplies, and medical equipment.”



By understanding the intricacies of the VA procurement system, the existing online catalog was amended accordingly.



“Our work with the VA highlights how the DLA Troop Support Medical supply chain can pivot to serve the highly specialized needs of our partners,” said Yvonne Poplawski, Medical’s Collective/Whole of Government Division chief. “Leaning into these relationships, cultivating them over time, understanding their unique requirements helps us precisely meet their needs.”



“Listening to the voice of our customers not only helps us further understand unique requirements for our support but highlights how DLA Troop Support can meet these needs.”



“Medical prides itself on meeting the highest standards of procurement,” explains Motta. “This includes providing tailored services to customers, even if it means changing internal processes.”



“In this case, we were able to meet impressive markers throughout the fiscal year by making it possible for the VA to procure our items while meeting their Rule of 2, that prioritizes working with veteran-owned small businesses.”

