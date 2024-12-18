Troop Support Medical facilitates humanitarian donation to Galápagos Islands

Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support ’s Medical supply chain oversaw U.S. Southern Command’s donation of two medical trauma containerized modular clinic to Ecuador's Galápagos Archipelago, specifically for the islands of Isabela and Floreana, this summer.



This donation was made possible by Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster and Civic Aid—a humanitarian assistance program. This program is designed to ensure partner nations and allies get basic humanitarian aid and services to underserved populations, said Gabriela Moraga, Medical’s Veteran Affairs and Collective Branch chief.



These sites were selected for the donation through congressional appropriations under the security cooperation program. Teams from U.S. Combatant Commands then work with partner nations’ government authorities to provide a variety of humanitarian assistance around the world.



“USSOUTHCOM J7/9 requested DLA Troop Support Medical’s attendance at the installation and demonstration of the two medical clinics,” Moraga said. “We were there from beginning to end, overseeing proper delivery, installation and on-site demonstration of the medical capabilities of both trauma care unit CMCs placed at each site.”



According to Moraga, this donation should improve access to care and health outcomes for the populations of Isabela and Floreana.



“The Isabela Trauma Clinic will now be able to provide affordable medical services to over 200 locals and hundreds of tourists per month,” Moraga said. “The Floreana Trauma Care Clinic will give the one-year rotating doctor and nurse a place to provide Level 1 care, [or] total care for every aspect of injury – from prevention through rehabilitation.”



The site visits offered a guided experience of how to improve the execution of future CMC and OHDACA projects requiring on-site installation and demonstration, Moraga continued.



This OHDACA Humanitarian mission is one example of Troop Support Medical’s expansive support of class VIII humanitarian work in Central and South American countries, said Yvonne Poplawski, Medical’s Collective/Whole of Government/FMS Division chief.



“DLA Troop Support offers a broad range of Class VIII logistical support to the U.S. Southern Combatant Commands’ humanitarian donations to civilians,” she said. “We are thrilled to have successfully seen this COCOM donation through from cradle-to-grave and we look forward to working with our other COCOMS on such future humanitarian endeavors intended to improve the health outcomes for the civilians of our international partners.”

