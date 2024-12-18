USACE Nashville District celebrates 2024 Supervisor Training Program graduates

Photo By Michael Davis | Graduates of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville's 2024 Supervisor Training...... read more read more Photo By Michael Davis | Graduates of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville's 2024 Supervisor Training Program pose for a photo with Maj. Jesse Davis, Nashville District deputy commander, at the district office building in Nashville, Tennessee, Dec. 12, 2024. Designed and overseen by veteran supervisors and subject matter experts, this nine-month program reflects the district's continued investment in its people by developing leadership skills and enhancing operational effectiveness. (USACE Photo by Michael Davis) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District celebrated the graduation of 16 employees from the annual Supervisor Training Program (STP) on Dec. 12, 2024. Designed and overseen by veteran supervisors and subject matter experts, this nine-month program reflects the district's continued investment in its people by developing leadership skills and enhancing operational effectiveness.



This iteration of STP, which began on April 17, 2024, consisted of monthly four-hour sessions addressing the real-world challenges supervisors face. While not exclusively a leadership or human resources program, it blended critical topics such as Army values, funding and budget management, personnel management, project execution, and supporting employees in crisis.



Members of the district’s corporate board as well as other subject matter experts and previous STP graduates made up the bureau to lead and facilitate the program, providing students with a collaborative, experience-driven environment.



“This STP, unique to the Nashville District, provides much richer detail than what a supervisor will receive from the Corp’s standard required training,” said Tim Wilder, Nashville District regulatory project manager and STP facilitator. “All who participate, including former course participants serving on the bureau, gain a great deal of insight from the experiences shared by others during sessions in the course.”



One of this year’s graduates, Chris Thompson, deputy chief of the Integrated Project Office, reflected on the program’s value, saying, “I would definitely recommend this to any new USACE supervisor as it provides a strong foundation in managing supervisory responsibilities effectively.”



The course culminated with a graduation ceremony featuring a special panel of corporate board members, to include the district commander and deputy commander, who shared their leadership experiences and answered questions from participants. The interactive discussion provided firsthand examples and knowledge, giving graduates valuable insights into overcoming challenges and fostering effective leadership.



Following the panel discussion, Maj. Jesse Davis, Nashville District deputy commander, presented program completion certificates to each of the 16 graduates, recognizing their hard work, commitment, and growth throughout the program.



"Leadership is about more than just managing tasks; it’s about inspiring and empowering others to achieve a shared mission,” said Davis. “The graduates of this Supervisor Training Program have gained valuable skills and insights that will not only enhance their effectiveness as supervisors but also strengthen the teams they lead. As they step into or continue their leadership roles, we trust that they will uphold the values and standards of the Corps of Engineers, fostering an environment where people and performance thrive."