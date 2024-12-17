Vandenberg’s Rental Partnership Program Eases Housing Costs for Military Members

Finding affordable housing on California's Central Coast can be daunting for military personnel stationed at Vandenberg Space Force Base. To alleviate this financial strain, Vandenberg has introduced the Rental Partnership Program (RPP), a Department of the Air Force initiative designed to provide significant financial relief to service members while also supporting local landlords by directing them to stable, reliable tenants.



“The Rental Partnership Program is a win-win for landlords and our service members,” said Gretchen Swinehart, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron housing management chief. “Landlords benefit from a reliable tenant base and secure payments, while military members gain access to quality housing with financial advantages.”



The RPP facilitates formal agreements between property managers and the military housing office. Participating landlords can offer a range of benefits, including reduced rent, waived deposits, and flexible lease terms, in exchange for secure payment arrangements, typically through direct deposit allotments from service members. This flexibility addresses the needs of both landlords and military members.



“For example, instead of a one-year lease, members might have the option of signing a six-month lease,” said Swinehart. “The goal is to reduce the financial burden on our service members, especially given the high cost of living in the area.”



Before landlords can join the program, the Military Housing Office (MHO) inspects their properties to ensure they meet safety and quality standards. This includes checks for structural integrity, safety features, and general maintenance. Annual re-inspections are also required to maintain participation, ensuring that the properties continue to meet these standards.



Two property managers in Lompoc are participating in the Rental Partnership Program (RPP). Both properties have adjusted their leasing terms to make housing more accessible and affordable for those who serve. By participating in this program, these landlords demonstrate their commitment to supporting Vandenberg.



“These discounts can save service members thousands of dollars annually,” said Swinehart. “It’s a significant financial relief, especially considering the upfront savings on deposits and waived fees.”



Despite its benefits, the program faces challenges in expanding participation due to the region’s low vacancy rate, which has hovered around 1.5% since the pandemic. Many landlords, already dealing with high demand, may not see the need to offer discounts.

“We’re trying to emphasize the reliability of military tenants,” said Swinehart. “Our service members are responsible renters who pay on time and take care of their homes. Plus, landlords who partner with us have a direct point of contact at the base if issues arise.”



To build awareness, Vandenberg’s housing office has engaged with local city officials, attended community meetings, and collaborated with chambers of commerce in Lompoc and Santa Maria.



While only two property managers are currently enrolled, the MHO remains optimistic about expanding the program.



“One tenant participating in the program told us the monthly discount has been a big help, and we’re thrilled with the partnerships we’ve built so far,” said Swinehart. “We will keep working with city officials and local property managers to expand the program and provide more options for our military community.”



To ensure incoming service members know the program, Vandenberg’s housing office provides information through emails sent 90 days before arrival, community guides, and mandatory in-processing briefings.



The Rental Partnership Program offers a practical solution to easing the financial strain of housing for service members while fostering mutually beneficial relationships with local landlords.



For more information or to participate, contact the MHO at 30CES.CEIH@US.AF.MIL or call 805-606-3434/1840.

