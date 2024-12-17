Remembering the 30th Infantry Division: North Carolina National Guard Leaders Pay Tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Arlington, Va. - Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, The Adjutant General of North Carolina, Brig. Gen. Wes Morrison, Assistant Adjutant General-Maneuver, Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Garner, North Carolina Army National Guard Senior Enlisted Leader, and Command Sgt. Maj. Sidney Baker, 30th Armor Brigade Combat Team Command Sergeant Major, were joined by visitors and members of the 30th Infantry Division Association as they laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, December 17, 2024.



The ceremony marked the 80th anniversary of the day the 30th Infantry Division entered the Battle of the Bulge, one of the most harrowing and pivotal conflicts of World War II. The wreath used during the ceremony served as a symbol of gratitude and remembrance for the Soldiers of the 30th Infantry Division.



“The wreath-laying is in honor of those of the 30th Infantry Division who were killed in action or missing in action,” said Hunt. “Their ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom will never be forgotten.”



Eighty years earlier, the 30th Infantry Division—known as “Old Hickory”—was called to action. The division was resting in Holland after their victory at Aachen when they were handpicked to block the German advance in the Malmedy-Stavelot area. As the Soldiers boarded trucks for the front lines, they heard Axis Sally on the radio, naming them “Roosevelt’s SS”—a moniker that reflected the division’s ferocity in battle.



Two days later, on December 19, 1944, Old Hickory delivered a critical blow to the German counteroffensive. At Stoumont, Belgium, they defeated Kampfgruppe Peiper, halting the advance of the German counteroffensive’s lead element. The 30th Infantry Division’s efforts didn’t stop there.



Through the weeks that followed, they contributed to a series of decisive counterattacks that culminated in Allied victory in January 1945 at key locations such as La Gleize and St. Vith. Captured German Soldiers from the infamous 1st SS Panzer Division revealed that their officers had assured them they wouldn’t face Old Hickory, knowing the division’s reputation for unyielding resilience—a promise that proved false.



Brig. Gen. Morrison, who recently commanded the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, reflected on the gravity of the wreath laying and the honor of being part of the heritage of the 30th Infantry Division.



“Being at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and Arlington helps us reflect on the sacrifices made eighty years ago by so many in the largest battle in our Army’s history,” said Morrison. “It motivates me to ensure we are doing our best to carry on the legacy they forged for the 30th Infantry Division, the North Carolina National Guard, and our United States Army so long ago. We ensure we continue the legacy by being always ready to meet challenges at home or abroad, just as they did in the Battle of the Bulge.”



As the wreath was placed, its vibrant colors stood out against the marble tomb. The actions of the 30th Infantry Division in the winter of 1944 serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of service. Today, that spirit lives on, remembered and revered, as their legacy continues to inspire future generations of Soldiers.



“The Soldiers of the 30th Infantry Division legacy lives on in the Soldiers still wearing the ‘Old Hickory’ patch today. These Soldiers come from North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia,” said Garner. “Since the European Campaigns of WWI and WWII, ‘Old Hickory’ has been ready and answered the call. This has been displayed in the multiple combat deployments to the Middle East fighting the War on Terror, and most recently in the response to the devastation in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. There is no doubt that when the next call comes, the Soldiers of the 30th Infantry Division legacy will be ready to answer the call.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2024 Date Posted: 12.18.2024 16:41 Story ID: 487856 Location: ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remembering the 30th Infantry Division: North Carolina National Guard Leaders Pay Tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, by CPT Timmy Marshburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.