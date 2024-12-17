Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th Infantry Division Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    30th Infantry Division Wreath Laying Ceremony

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Nigel Hatcher 

    North Carolina National Guard

    The wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on December 17th, 2024, honored the Citizen-Soldiers of the 30th Infantry Division on the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge. (U.S Army National Guard Photos by Cpl. Nigel Hatcher)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 16:29
    Photo ID: 8808056
    VIRIN: 241217-A-NH453-5321
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.72 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Remembering the 30th Infantry Division: North Carolina National Guard Leaders Pay Tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    NCNG
    30th infantry division
    30th Infantry Division Association
    BattleoftheBulge

