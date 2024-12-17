Washington Guard Partners with Royal Thai Army for Aviation Expert Exchange

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Tony Ramirez, crew chief, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation talks...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Tony Ramirez, crew chief, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation talks about the UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter with soldiers from the 9th Battalion, Royal Thai Army during an Aviation Subject Matter Exchange in Lop Buri, Thailand, Dec. 2, 2024. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

As part of a growing December tradition, soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation (1-168th GSAB) partnered with the 9th Battalion of the Royal Thai Army for a two-week aviation-focused subject matter expert exchange in Lopburi, Kingdom of Thailand, from November 29 to December 14, 2024.



“During our aviation subject matter expert exchange with the Royal Thai Army, Washington National Guard soldiers provided expertise in aviation standardization, maintenance, technical supply, and logistics,” said Capt. Taylor Payne, commander of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation.



Throughout the two-week exchange, the seven-member team reviewed the Royal Thai Army’s aviation operations, training, maintenance, supply chain, and standards. They also assessed challenges and opportunities to strengthen future engagements and enhance aviation safety. A key part of the exchange involved Washington aviation soldiers working alongside aviators and maintainers from the 9th and 2nd Aviation Battalions on various aircraft.



“We are really focusing on partner nation joint operability,” said Payne. “Knowledge of aviation maintenance, safety, standardization, supply chains, and operations is critical for fostering relationships and developing future collaborations.”



While the exchange centered on aviation, the relationship-building between soldiers of both nations emerged as one of the most valuable aspects. When not working on aircraft, the combined Thai and U.S. teams bonded over shared meals, sports, and cultural exchanges.



“This was a genuinely rewarding experience,” said Sgt. William Johnston, a crew chief with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation. “The soldiers of the 9th Battalion are extremely knowledgeable and always eager to learn how we maintain and operate our aircraft. They were very welcoming and ensured we were well taken care of both on and off duty. They valued the social interaction, were keen to practice English, and expressed aspirations of attending U.S. military training.”