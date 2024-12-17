MILITARY STAR® Gives Back $30,000 in Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes

Courtesy Photo | From left: Myranda Faltysek, wife of Tech Sgt. Tamborello; Sweepstakes Winner Tech...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From left: Myranda Faltysek, wife of Tech Sgt. Tamborello; Sweepstakes Winner Tech Sgt. Chase Tamborello; and Ramstein KMCC Exchange General Manager Brian Smith. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The MILITARY STAR® card’s seventh annual Home for the Holidays sweepstakes awarded six members of the military this month with $30,000 in prizes, bringing holiday cheer to those who serve and have served.



Between Aug. 30 and Sept. 26, shoppers worldwide automatically earned an entry in the sweepstakes when they used the MILITARY STAR card twice at exchanges (including online exchanges) and twice at any commissary. The grand-prize winners—one from each military branch of service—each received $5,000, including grand-prize winner Space Force TSgt. Chase Tamborello, who was presented with his winnings at the Ramstein Air Base Exchange.



“We’re just excited,” Tamborello said. “We’re PCSing, so any bit of money helps. That's why I love the MILITARY STAR card. They really take care of service members, and they make life a lot more convenient for us.”



Other grand-prize winners include:



• Navy Command Master Chief Thomas Perkins, Jr., who received his prize at the Camp Foster Exchange.

• An Army staff sergeant who received his prize at the Fort Gregg-Adams Exchange

• Retired Air Force Senior Master Sgt. John Pudlak Jr., who was presented with his prize at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Exchange.

• Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Raymond Martinez IV, who received his prize at Newport Navy Exchange.

• Marines Corps Lance Corporal Carla Saldana, who received her prize at Pacific Views Marine Corps Exchange.



“Our service members, who serve and have served their country, made sacrifices to do so,” said Tommy Ward, the Exchange’s Credit Program senior vice president. “It’s an honor for MILITARY STAR to recognize their service and give thanks to these heroes with this special sweepstakes during the holiday season.”



The MILITARY STAR card is an exclusive line of credit for service members and their families to use at exchanges and commissaries – no matter where they serve. Cardholders enjoy everyday benefits, including:



• 5 cents off per gallon at Exchange gas stations.

• 10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

• Free standard shipping at ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com.

• 10% discount on all first-day purchases.

• Earning points on purchases and automatically receiving a $20 digital rewards card every 2,000 points.

• A $1,000 interest-free Military Clothing line of credit and deployment benefits for eligible cardmembers.

• No annual, late, or over-limit fees.

• Industry-low flat APR for all cardmembers, regardless of credit score.



The card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. For more information or to apply for a MILITARY STAR card, see a store associate or visit https://aafes.media/milstarpa.



Facebook-friendly version: The MILITARY STAR® card’s Home for the Holidays sweepstakes awarded six grand-prize winners’ to the tune of $30,000 combined. Read more about this year’s winners: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2R0



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://X.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Travis Day, 214-312-3534 or daytra@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange