IT professional celebrates 30 years of Army Civilian service

WATERVLIET ARSENAL, NEW YORK, DECEMBER 17, 2024 – When you think of cannon manufacturing, managing a vast array of computer and network equipment is probably not the first thing that comes to mind – not for Watervliet Arsenal IT Supervisor John Baxter who celebrated 30 years of service as an Army Civilian recently.



For the last 16 years, Baxter has played a vital role in ensuring the arsenal’s network and computer systems operated securely and efficiently across the arsenal.



Watervliet Arsenal uses computers for everything, from day-to-day administrative tasks and communicating with customers to running production programs. One simple error could have wide ranging implications that could impact several vital operations and services on the arsenal.



According to Baxter, the most enjoyable part about being a member of Team Watervliet is working with people across the arsenal’s division to tackle problems.



“There are a lot of technical institutional challenges working in this field,” Baxter said, “Be patient and collaborate with others and you’ll find your answers.”



Prior to his role at Watervliet, Baxter worked as a Federal Technician for the New York Army National Guard first as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic in Binghamton, and later as an Equipment Specialist at the guard headquarters in Latham.



Over the last 16 years, Baxter has come to respect the important mission of Watervliet Arsenal.



“Everything you do here has an impact, some small, some large,” Baxter said, “When you look in the mirror in the morning, make sure to bring your best self to work each day.”



The Watervliet Arsenal command congratulates and thanks John for his 30 years of dedicated Federal service to our nation and Watervliet Arsenal.



Watervliet Arsenal is an Army-owned-and-operated manufacturing facility and is the oldest continuously active arsenal in the United States, having begun operations during the War of 1812. Today's arsenal is relied upon by the U.S. and foreign militaries to produce the most advanced, high-tech, high-powered weaponry for cannons, howitzers, and mortar systems.